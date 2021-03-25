Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2020-21.
The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (16 seniors because of a tie in voting, 15 underclass).
The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades -- the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 89 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
South Decatur’s Lane Lauderbaugh was named Small School All-State, while junior Hunter Johnson earned the same honor for underclassmen.
Greensburg senor Lane Sparks made the honorable mention list, along with Oldenburg Academy’s Andrew Osterling.
Greensburg junior Colin Comer was named honorable mention for underclassmen.
Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior boys' team are, listed alphabetically: Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Luke Goode of Homestead, Curt Hopf of Barr-Reeve, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Jayden Taylor of Perry Meridian, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Brian Waddell of Carmel and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.
Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass boys' team are, listed alphabetically: Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Jalen Hooks of Indianapolis Attucks, Jalen Jackson of Carroll (Fort Wayne), Will Lovings-Watts of Jeffersonville, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead, Branden Northern of Silver Creek, Billy Smith of Brebeuf Jesuit, Braden Smith of Westfield, Peter Suder of Carmel, Leland Walker of North Central and Jalen Washington of Gary West.
The IBCA/Franciscan Helath All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches – 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman – then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.