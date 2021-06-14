INDIANAPOLIS – The 19th IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase basketball events are set for June 18-19 at Ben Davis High School.
Staged by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association with support from the Indiana High School Athletic Association, the Underclass Showcase events are designed to give exposure to approximately 242 of the top basketball prospects (122 boys and 120 girls) from across the state to colleges across the state and nation.
Local players who are expected to participate include Annika Marlow and Olivia Yager of Rushville; Colin Comer of Greensburg; and Hunter Johnson of South Decatur. All will be seniors this coming school year.
The Girls' Showcase will be on Friday and the Boys' Showcase will be on Saturday. Both days are divided into two sessions this year to stay in line with COVID-19 guidelines.
The Boys' Showcase is being held during the NCAA's "scholastic viewing period," which allows coaches from NCAA Division I programs to attend in person.
The showcase events are not open to the public; rather, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, only two friends or family members per participant will be allowed to attend. Admission is $5 per person per day for spectators.
