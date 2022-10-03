TERRE HAUTE - Area junior high cross country runners traveled to Terre Haute Saturday to compete in the 21st Annual Indiana Middle School State Cross Country Championships held at the LaVern Gibson Championship course in the largest middle school event in the nation.
BMS cross country
The Batesville Middle School girls cross country team placed fifth in the small school division of the state cross country championship. The Lady Bulldogs earned a spot on the podium in a field of 33 teams and 300 runners. The team was led by sixth grader Ava Wade, who finished 10th overall in a time of 11:27. Also earning a medal for the Lady Dogs was Jayla Bedel in 25th. Additional varsity runners were Hilary Zeigler, Candace Shane, Caitlin Raver, Maycee Holtkamp, Audrey Dieckmann, Belle Young, Alexis Schiller, and Addysin Hughes.
Six varsity boys also qualified to participate in the state meet, finishing 39th as a team. Despite the challenging competition, all team members ran personal best times. Crossing the finish line first for the Bulldogs was seventh-grader Levi Essick in a time of 11:17. He was followed by Brody Gibson, Hank Bohman, Robby Bruns, Abe Trossman and Ryan Benz.
GJHS cross country
Representing Greensburg at the state meet included Sophie Buening, Eleanor Davis, Jesse Harper, Emma O'Sullivan, Madeline Risher, Lulu Webb, Jack Bennett, Ethan Clifford, Henry Corya, Mason McNulty, Jackson Tekulve, and Quinton Walker. Greensburg had a solid showing as the Lady Pirates placed 19th out of 33 small school teams and the Pirates placed 22nd out of 42 complete teams.
Nearly every girl ran a career best time. Madeline Risher placed 41st overall out of 299 girls. Risher broke the 12 minute barrier for the first time and set a new personal record time of 11:57.5. She is now the third fastest sixth-grade female in school history. Lulu Webb and Eleanor Davis both broke 13 minutes for the first time to set new PRs. Webb ran 12:36.8 and dropped the most time out of all the girls by shedding 34 seconds from her previous best. Davis came back strong after nursing an injury the last couple of races with an impressive 12:51.9 career best. Another large improvement came from Jesse Harper as she broke the 15 minute barrier for the first time with a 14:46.4 finish.
The boys also ran great times in the largest race of the day. Quinton Walker led the Pirate harriers with a 38th place finish out of 365 boys. Walker ran sub 11 for the fifth time this season with an outstanding 10:33.5 finish. He completes his junior high career as the second fastest runner in school history. Jackson Tekulve finished just one second shy of his career best after recovering from a recent injury with a time of 11:43.5. Tekulve concludes his sixth grade season as the third fastest sixth grader in school history. Also breaking the 12 minute barrier for the second time this season was Mason McNulty with a strong 11:47.0 finish. Henry Corya had the largest improvement out of all the boys, running 11:51.3 and breaking 12 minutes for the first time in his career.
SDJH cross country
Seven members of the South Decatur junior high cross country team traveled to Terre Haute for the state finals. Runners who meet a qualifying standard of 13 minutes for small-school boys and 14 minutes 15 seconds for small-school girls are eligible to compete in this state meet.
Two of South's runners, eighth graders Keaton Troutman and Nick Hunter, qualified for the meet early in the season when they ran Waldron's 3K course in 12:40 on Aug. 30. They pushed each other to improve their times to 11:45 and 11:46 at Hope Heritage Days Sept. 24. Also at Hope, eighth graders Josh Chastain and Will Martin grabbed qualifying times of 12:34 and 12:52 respectively. Seventh graders Darion Grissom and Joe Morrow were added to the roster to complete a scoring team for the Cougars.
Two South girls also qualified for the state meet. Seventh grader Kate Schoettmer ran a 13:44 at the Mid-Hoosier Conference meet Sept. 17, and then dropped her time to 11:51 in Hope. Kenzie Stone, also a seventh grader, ran a 12:37 in Hope to send her to the championship.
Unfortunately, Kate Schoettmer had prior commitments and couldn't make the trip to Terre Haute, but all other runners experienced the challenge of running a race with literally hundreds of other runners from all over the state.
The small-school boys race had 365 runners. Hunter finished first for the Cougars, in 222nd place and a time of 11:59. Troutman placed 314th (13:00), Grissom 341st (13:42), Chastain 342nd (13:46), Martin 348th (13:57), and Morrow 359th (14:53).
The small-school girls race had 299 runners, and Stone placed 197th with a time of 13:28.
"We send four of these IMSCCC runners up to the high school team next year, but four of them will return to junior high for another season or two. I'm proud of the work they put in and grateful for the support from their teachers, family, and friends long after mid-September's MHC meet," South Coach Sariina Kalli noted.
St. Mary's cross country
The St. Mary's Knights cross country team had four boys compete in the small school varsity race. Braylon Brancamp finished in 11:11 followed by Conner Bedel 11:37 (PR), Fletcher Hash 12:18 (PR) and Landen Fuel 13:46.
The girls came away with 13th place as a team in the sea of cross country teams from all over the state. The girls had seven runners race in the small school varsity contest. Alaina Bedel led the way with a time of 12:22 followed by Katie Fisse 12:51 (PR), Josie Wenning 12:54 (PR), Josie Slaven 12:59 (PR), Makayla Kieffer 12:59 (PR) and Raegan Abplanalp 13:38.
The Knights had two runners in the small school JV race. Kelsey Slaven (13:06 PR) placed 13th overall in the state meet earning her a medal. Mackenzie Lohrum finished in a personal best 15:29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.