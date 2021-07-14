ANDERSON – Brian Wittkamper is accustomed to playing on both the offensive and defensive lines. South Decatur needed him to play both ways since the number of players on the roster has hovered in the high teens and low 20s in recent seasons.
Playing in Friday’s Indiana Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic, Wittkamper played only right guard.
“I was used to playing offense and defense,” he said. “Going up there and playing, it was crazy how many people were on the sidelines compared to South only having 17 people.”
Wittkamper and North Decatur graduate Logan Koehne were selected to play in the game with some of the best players in the state.
They helped the South squad blow out the North 45-7.
Even though they played at 2A schools, the local guys held their own.
“It was eye-opening seeing how I was in with all the bigger schools and the best in the state, with most of them going to play in college,” Wittkamper said.
South Decatur defensive coordinator Mike Dowell was an assistant coach in the game.
Excitement
Koehne will play at the next level for the University of Indianapolis. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder played free safety in the game, and was in on special teams.
“It was a great experience,” Koehne said. “There was so much energy on the sidelines and on the field with everybody involved. Everybody was excited for everybody.”
The South jumped out to an early lead after scoring a touchdown on an interception return, and added to it later with touchdowns on a blocked punt return and a blocked field goal return.
Koehne had a tackle and a pass breakup. He expected there might be a talent difference, with 1A kids playing with 6A kids, but he couldn’t tell it.
“They did a great job picking the teams, picking the best players in state,” Koehne said. “The class really didn’t matter.”
Proof in point: the MVP was Micah Wilson, who played for 1A Covenant Christian.
Koehne reports Aug.7 to UIndy. Four other players who played in the game are also headed to the school. Koehne enjoyed hanging out with them and other players, playing cards and hanging out in the dorm rooms at Anderson University.
The experience has him eager to head to college.
“I’m super excited,” Koehne said. “That All-Star game just helped my excitement.”
Final game
Wittkamper, who was listed on South’s roster as being 6 feet and 292 pounds, certainly had to stay in shape when he played right or left guard for the Cougars, in addition to playing on the D-line.
He most likely played his final organized football game. Wittkamper wasn’t interested in playing football at the next level, and said he didn’t have many college coaches contact him.
Wittkamper is headed to Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Ohio. He took welding classes in high school. He enjoys welding and said he’s pretty good at it.
Both of Wittkamper’s parents are deceased, but he had his brother, sister, girlfriend, aunts, uncles and cousins in the stands to watch his last game.
“It was kind of sad, but at the same time it was fun,” Wittkamper said. “I had a lot of fun doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.