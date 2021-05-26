NEW ALBANY – Three pitchers from local high schools are headed to the NAIA World Series.
Greensburg grads Trevor Reynolds (2017) and Cade Reynolds (2020), and Batesville grad Lane Osterling (2019) are pitchers for the IU Southeast baseball team.
Rushville’s Tyler Wilson (2020) is also on the roster, but the right-handed pitcher is redshirting this season.
The Grenadiers are making their first appearance in the World Series, which is taking place in Lewiston, Idaho.
IU Southeast is one of 10 teams in the double-elimination tournament. Seeded No. 7, the Grenadiers will play No. 10 Concordia University from Nebraska at 6 p.m. ET Friday.
IU Southeast is 48-14 and is ranked No. 15, while Concordia is 42-10 and ranked No. 19.
The Grenadiers earned the World Series berth last week after beating top-ranked and defending national champion Tennessee Wesleyan to win the Kingsport Bracket. They earned an automatic tournament bid after winning the River States Conference regular season title.
Trevor Reynolds is a senior left-handed pitcher. He’s 9-1 with one save in 22 games (three starts). He boasts a 2.81 ERA and has 44 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings.
Cade Reynolds is a freshman right-handed pitcher who has started 13 of the 15 games in which he’s appeared. He’s 5-2 with 3.45 ERA, and has 46 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings.
Osterling is also a right-handed pitcher. He’s 5-1 with two saves in 19 games. He has a 5.88 ERA, with 26 strikeouts in 49 innings.
The World Series starts Friday and goes until June 3 or 4. The top two teams received first-round byes.
A win Friday would mean advancing to play No. 2 Central Methodist from Missouri. That game would take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Should IU Southeast lose Friday, it would play at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against either No. 3 Lewis-Clark State from Idaho or No. 6 Faulkner from Alabama in an elimination game.
Trevor is the son of Craig and Mandy Reynolds.
Cade is the son of Cris and Angie Reynolds.
Lane is the son of Matt and Carla Oesterling.
Tyler is the son of Kelly and Jennie Wilson.
