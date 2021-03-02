Multiple local players received the distinction of being selected as Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association Boys Regional All-Stars. 

The top 12 vote-getters (more than 12 players is because of ties in voting) from each region were selected from the All-District recipients.

Players have until March 15 to decide if they'll be able to play in the 2021 HBCA All-Star Classic. The game will be played Sunday, April 25 at Barr-Reeve High School in Montgomery. 

The list of Regional All-Stars are as follows (players are listed in alphabetical order by first name):

WEST

Blake Sisley — Heritage Hills

Brycen Graber — Barr-Reeve

Caleb Swearingen — Northview

Chandler Moore — Evansville North

Colson Montgomery — Southridge

Curt Hopf — Barr-Reeve

Isaac Vencel — Bloomington North

Isaiah Swope — Castle

Jace Kelly — South Spencer

Joey Bomba — Bloomington South

Jurrien Ballard — Princeton Community

Lincoln Hale — Linton-Stockton

Owen Dease — F. J. Reitz

Silas Bauer — Loogootee 

EAST

Blake Barker — Columbus North

Brett Bosley — Paoli

Cody Samples — South Ripley

Kooper Jacobi — Silver Creek

Lane Lauderbaugh — South Decatur

Lane Sparks — Greensburg

Langdon Hatton — North Harrison

Logan Rohrbacher — East Central

Luke Collinsworth — East Central

Sam Voegele — Batesville

Trey Kaufman — Silver Creek

Treyton Owens — Scottsburg

