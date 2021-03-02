Multiple local players received the distinction of being selected as Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association Boys Regional All-Stars.
The top 12 vote-getters (more than 12 players is because of ties in voting) from each region were selected from the All-District recipients.
Players have until March 15 to decide if they'll be able to play in the 2021 HBCA All-Star Classic. The game will be played Sunday, April 25 at Barr-Reeve High School in Montgomery.
The list of Regional All-Stars are as follows (players are listed in alphabetical order by first name):
WEST
Blake Sisley — Heritage Hills
Brycen Graber — Barr-Reeve
Caleb Swearingen — Northview
Chandler Moore — Evansville North
Colson Montgomery — Southridge
Curt Hopf — Barr-Reeve
Isaac Vencel — Bloomington North
Isaiah Swope — Castle
Jace Kelly — South Spencer
Joey Bomba — Bloomington South
Jurrien Ballard — Princeton Community
Lincoln Hale — Linton-Stockton
Owen Dease — F. J. Reitz
Silas Bauer — Loogootee
EAST
Blake Barker — Columbus North
Brett Bosley — Paoli
Cody Samples — South Ripley
Kooper Jacobi — Silver Creek
Lane Lauderbaugh — South Decatur
Lane Sparks — Greensburg
Langdon Hatton — North Harrison
Logan Rohrbacher — East Central
Luke Collinsworth — East Central
Sam Voegele — Batesville
Trey Kaufman — Silver Creek
Treyton Owens — Scottsburg
