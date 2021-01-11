ST. LEON – Batesville’s boys and Greensburg’s girls earned team runner-up finishes this past weekend at the EIAC Swimming and Diving Championship.
East Central, which hosted the events held Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, won team titles for both genders.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, the meet was divided into a two-day meet format.
“The updated format definitely put a wrench in our training plans,” Batesville coach Greg McMullen said. “The women went straight from a dual meet at Shelbyville on Thursday to competing again on Friday night, without the extra day of rest and race focus training in between. Not to mention our men were out of the water on Friday as we were unable to run a workout.”
But it didn’t seem to matter much, based on the results. The Bulldogs were able to come away with a number of new top-times and podium finishers.
The highlight was Benjamin Moster becoming the first All-EIAC male selection since 2014, finishing second in both of his individual events (200 IM and 100 breast).
“I’m happy with our placement,” junior Sean Callahan said, “and really proud of our team; everyone gave 100 percent effort. Overall, just a great day.”
The Lady Bulldogs finished with 10 podium finishers and eight more in scoring positions, meaning nearly 70 percent of the swims were in a scoring position. Overall, the girls finished in fifth falling just behind Connersville by three points.
The boys had 20 swims on the afternoon, with 17 counting towards the team’s eventual 199 points. Twelve of those landed a Bulldog on the podium in the top six.
Senior Adam Hollowell had this to say about this year’s meet: “What an awesome day at EIAC! We were able to show the other schools what we’ve got, even with the limited resources. I cannot wait to see where we go.”
McMullen said the Bulldogs continue to improve, no matter what gets thrown their way.
“We continue to ‘win the lane’ over and over again, meet after meet,” he said.
TEAM SCORES
Boys: East Central 398, Batesville 199, Connersville 191, Greensburg 147, South Dearborn 141, Lawrenceburg 91
Girls: East Central 311, Greensburg 286, South Dearborn 171, Connersville 160, Batesville 157, Lawrenceburg 108
BULLDOG TOP FINISHERS
Boys (– denotes a personal best)
• 200 medley relay: Will Johnson, Ben Moster, Ciaran Tyrer, Sean Callahan, second
• 200 IM: Moster 2:14.90second; Tyrer 2:16.49, third
• 50 free: Callahan 23.88, fifth
• 100 fly: Derek VanSickle 1:12.13, sixth
• 100 free: Johnson 53.25, sixth
• 500 free: Callahan 5:26.20, sixth
• 200 freestyle relay: Callahan, Tyrer, Moster, Johnson, second
• 100 back: Johnson 1:02.09, third
• 100 breast: Moster 1:05.50, second; Tyrer 1:09.62, fourth
• 400 freestyle relay: Joseph Shroder, VanSickle, Anthony Martin, Adam Hollowell, fourth
Girls (– denotes a personal best)
• 200 medley relay: Taylor Blanton, Paige Oldham, Maria Lopez, Sonja Gaulin, fiifth
• 200 IM: Lopez 2:42.41, sixth
• 50 free: Gaulin 27.94, fifth; Oldham 28.43, sixth
• 100 fly: Lopez 1:12.52, fifth
• 100 free: Gaulin 1:02.93, fifth; Oldham 1:02.94, sixth
• 200 freestyle relay: Oldham, Claire Sunderman, Lopez, Gaulin, fourth
• 100 back: Blanton 1:20.36, sixth
• 400 freestyle relay: Ava Obermeyer, Sunderman, Isabelle Wonnell, Lily Wonnell, fifth
GREENSBURG TOP FINISHERS
Boys
• Shane Able: 200 free, first; 100 free, second. Able broke a 28-year-old school record in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.69.
• Jacob Hawkins: 100 fly, third
• 400 free relay: second
• 200 medley relay: fourth
Girls
• Arianna Sia: 50 free, first; 100 free, first
• Katie McLean: 100 breast, first; 100 fly, second
• Brenner Hanna: 50 free, second; 100 free, second
• 200 medley relay: first
• 200 free relay: first
NOTABLES
• Junior Benjamin Moster is the first All-EIAC male award winner since 2014, a team that fielded state qualifier Matt Weiler.
• The Bulldogs scored in every event, with the highest place being second (five times).
UP NEXT
Batesville will head to South Dearborn High School for a 6 p.m. Tuesday meet against the Knights and the Lawrenceburg Tigers.
