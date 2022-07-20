Oldenburg Academy, Batesville High School, Lawrenceburg High School, and Greensburg High School's volleyball teams earned the 2022 AVCA/Marines Team Academic Award for the 2021-2022 season/school year.
According to AVCA, the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced that more than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
-Information provided
