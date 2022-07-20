Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.