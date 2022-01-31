AURORA - The wrestling state tournament advanced to the regional level after last weekend's sectional.
South Dearborn hosted the sectional Saturday. East Central won the team title 253.5 points. Franklin County was second with 164 followed by Lawrenceburg 143, Union County 131.5, Batesville 120, Rushville 101, Greensburg 94, Connersville 93, South Dearborn 91.5 and Milan 43.
The top four individuals from each weight class advance to the regional this Saturday at Richmond.
Batesville had all nine of their wrestlers place in the top six and five placed in the top four to qualify for the regional.
Josh Mobley led the way for the Bulldogs, winning the championship at 170. Mobley had two points leading up to his 3-0 victory over Brayden Huber of East Central in the title match.
Alex Murphy finished runner-up at 120. Damien Dance (152) and Chase Hamilton(195) each finished third. David Maher took fourth place at 145. Though not qualifying for the regional, Parker Glandon, Andrew Jones, Christian Garcia and Max Amberger all placed in the top six.
The Pirates advanced six wrestlers to the regional. Tristan Smith was second at 106. Bryant Merritt was second at 113. Alex Dance finished second at 195. Preston Merritt took fourth at 138. Hayden Butz finished fourth at 182 and Robert Eisert was fourth at heavyweight.
Rushville qualified four wrestlers for the regional. Tuff Tackett (120), Kian Nash (126), Matthew Komlanc (160) and Aaron Robinson (182) will move on to the regional.
"Senior Alan Busche had his best season yet, but a tough seed place made sectionals a very difficult tournament for him. His leadership will be missed. The rest of Rushville's eliminated field was made up of freshmen and sophomores. Although their seasons have ended, this is a strong group of underclassmen who will, with no doubt, make their marks next year. Rushville wrestling has a very exciting future," Coach Tush said.
Weight class results
106
- 1st Place - Colin Troyer of Franklin County
- 2nd Place - Tristan Smith of Greensburg
- 3rd Place - Bryar Hicks of East Central
- 4th Place - Cal Rudnick of Union County.
- 5th Place - Kaitlyn Fischer of South Dearborn
- 6th Place - Zakk Reed of Rushville
113
- 1st Place - Carson Whitley of Union County
- 2nd Place - Bryant Merritt of Greensburg
- 3rd Place - Cole Freese of Franklin County
- 4th Place - Jaxon Carr of East Central
- 5th Place - Jacob Fischer of South Dearborn
- 6th Place - Aiden Maze of Connersville
120
- 1st Place - Jesus Aquino-Morales of Union County
- 2nd Place - Alex Murphy of Batesville
- 3rd Place - Tuff Tackett of Rushville
- 4th Place - Javier Payne of Lawrenceburg
- 5th Place - Roger Zurborg of Franklin County
- 6th Place - Ben Peterson of East Central
126
- 1st Place - Blake Wolf of East Central
- 2nd Place - Gavin Lemen of Connersville
- 3rd Place - Kian Nash of Rushville
- 4th Place - Avery Crouch of Franklin County
- 5th Place - Seth Merkel of Lawrenceburg
132
- 1st Place - Isaiah Otto of South Dearborn
- 2nd Place - Andrew Merritt of Franklin County
- 3rd Place - Aric Fox of Connersville
- 4th Place - Tanner Burns of Union County
- 5th Place - Gavin Hicks of East Central
- 6th Place - Pacey Dye of Rushville
138
- 1st Place - Dylan Lengerich of East Central
- 2nd Place - Kaleb Wilburn of Milan
- 3rd Place - Brayden Tudor of Lawrenceburg
- 4th Place - Preston Merritt of Greensburg
- 5th Place - Benjamin Maze of Franklin County
- 6th Place - Connor Hodson of Rushville
145
- 1st Place - Rider Searcy of East Central
- 2nd Place - Evan Wolf of Union County
- 3rd Place - Landon Bartlett of Lawrenceburg
- 4th Place - David Maher of Batesville
- 5th Place - Aritz Gomez of Rushville
- 6th Place - Sean Slagle of Greensburg
152
- 1st Place - Corbin Walston of Lawrenceburg
- 2nd Place - Jordan Takara of Union County
- 3rd Place - Damien Dance of Batesville
- 4th Place - Nate Cullen of East Central
- 5th Place - Cameron Gilb of Milan
- 6th Place - Karter Smith of Franklin County
160
- 1st Place - Charlie Euson of East Central
- 2nd Place - Matthew Komlanc of Rushville
- 3rd Place - Breck Bohman of Franklin County
- 4th Place - Drake Rorabacher of Lawrenceburg
- 5th Place - Corbin Cassidy of South Dearborn
- 6th Place - Parker Glandon of Batesville
170
- 1st Place - Josh Mobley of Batesville
- 2nd Place - Brayden Huber of East Central
- 3rd Place - Jarred Barrett of Connersville
- 4th Place - Cooper Barker of South Dearborn
- 5th Place - Hayden Newell of Franklin County
- 6th Place - Alan Busche of Rushville
182
- 1st Place - David Nash of East Central
- 2nd Place - Orlan Foster of Connersville
- 3rd Place - Aaron Robinson of Rushville
- 4th Place - Hayden Butz of Greensburg
- 5th Place - Eric Schwab of Franklin County
- 6th Place - Andrew Jones of Batesville
195
- 1st Place - Ryan Bovard of East Central
- 2nd Place - Alex Dance of Greensburg
- 3rd Place - Chase Hamilton of Batesville
- 4th Place - Andrew Kemper of South Dearborn
- 5th Place - Jadon Napier of Franklin County
220
- 1st Place - Brayden Rouse of East Central
- 2nd Place - Colton Roth of Lawrenceburg
- 3rd Place - Levi DeGroat of Connersville
- 4th Place - Lenden Sizemore of Franklin County
- 5th Place - Christian Garcia of Batesville
- 6th Place - Kyle Gotts of Milan
285
- 1st Place - Jackson Goodall of Lawrenceburg
- 2nd Place - Nathan Reffitt of Union County
- 3rd Place - Alex Kemper of South Dearborn
- 4th Place - Robert Eisert of Greensburg
- 5th Place - Max Amberger of Batesville
- 6th Place - Landon Stanley of Milan
