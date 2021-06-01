LAWRENCEBURG – Batesville is ranked No. 5 in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association 3A poll. But the Bulldogs were nowhere to be found in the poll at the start of the year.
"I think this season we've been playing for our respect almost, just because no one was talking about us," BHS senior Riley Zink said.
It's safe to say people are talking about the Bulldogs now.
Batesville won a sectional championship Monday, beating Connersville 9-3. The Dogs won Sectional 29 in Lawrenceburg on Memorial Day, achieving one of their primary goals after also winning conference in the regular season.
"It was a really good feeling," junior Jacob Meer said. "We worked for this for the whole season. The best feeling was getting that escort back to Batesville and riding around with the firetrucks."
The Bulldogs are no stranger to playing in sectional championship games, having appeared in the title game four of the last five years.
They last won it in 2018.
"It was awesome," BHS coach Justin Tucker said. "It was a great night. It was worth every minute - worth every minute of time you put into it."
Tucker cites a fundamental difference between this Bulldogs team and the one in 2018. Current seniors Calvin Sherwood, Trey Peters, Sam Voegele and Zink were all freshmen for the last title, and they were certainly much bigger contributors this time around. While that's different, Tucker pointed out how the expectations have changed.
"Yeah, a sectional championship is nice, but for these guys it feels different than it did in 2018," Tucker said. "In 2018 it was a situation where we were happy to be there. We upset a team in the sectional championship game, we were happy to be there and happy to get it and kind of whatever happens, happens. For this group now, who's already been here before, these guys are hungrier than they were last time.
"The question is, what do we need to do to keep locked in? I think we just need to keep playing baseball because our guys are locked in."
The Bulldogs (22-5) certainly appear to be playing at the top of their game. They had a 12-game winning streak going, and have won 16 of their last 17 games.
Pitching was tremendous in sectional. Zink shut out South Dearborn in the opening 7-0 win. Meer tossed a 4-0 shutout against Franklin County in the semifinal, and Zink nearly put up another goose egg in the final.
Meer and Zink talked about dealing with nerves pitching in a win-or-go-home scenario. Zink told Meer the nerves would go away after the first couple of pitches.
"For me that's how it was," Meer said. "I threw eight straight balls and then I'm like, all right, I need to get this done, I need to do better."
Batesville posted 19 consecutive scoreless innings before Connersville scored three on a home run in the bottom of the sixth.
"I regret that one pitch I threw," Zink said. "It was a high and in fastball."
Connersville closed the gap to 4-3. Batesville could've wilted under the pressure, but instead tacked on five runs in the top of the seventh.
"They grind through tough parts," Tucker said.
The Bulldogs used only two pitchers for the three sectional games: Zink and Meer.
Zink dominated on the mound while also shining at the plate. The righty allowed only five hits and struck out eight, while also going 4-for-4 and driving in a run.
"It wasn't my game - it was a good team win," Zink said. "It was awesome to play like I did (Monday) night."
Batesville's scored four runs in the first and five and in the seventh against Connersville.
Jack Grunkemeyer went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Voegele hit a home run, producing two RBIs, and he scored twice.
The other extra-base hit came off the bat of junior Zach Wade, who ripped a double and drove in a run.
Sherwood, Max Baumer and Cole Werner also had hits.
"Our guys are bought in and locked in," Tucker said. "Credit to them - they've put in years and years of effort to get to this point. These guys have constantly worked hard. After practice they'll go hit, go field. They've been doing that for years; it's not like it just happened this year. The best part is just how they've played together and truly gelled and come together as one."
Up next
Batesville will take on Sectional 32 winner Evansville Memorial in the semifinals of the 3A Southridge Regional. The game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in Huntingburg.
Should the Dogs win, they'd play at 8 p.m. Saturday against Silver Creek or Southridge, who will clash that morning.
Evansville Memorial is 18-9. The Tigers went 5-4 in their conference to finish sixth. They allowed only two runs in their three sectional wins.
Winning sectional isn't enough for the Bulldogs.
"We won a sectional, but we're still hungry," Meer said. "We still want to go after the regional, semi-state and state. That's the goal, to just keep going. But the goal from now on is going 1-0. Win one game at a time and keep going."
Zink said the Bulldogs have embraced a mindset all season of not being satisfied and always wanting more.
"I think everyone on the team has that mindset," he said. "That plays a big role in how we perform."
The Bulldogs work hard and focus on specific things to improve in practice, but they also have fun. And they expect to keep that going this weekend.
"I think it will be awesome," Zink said. "It's something most of us have never even experienced. I think with the talent our team has, it will be something none of our coaches have even experienced. It will be awesome."
