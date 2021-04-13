ND

FAIRLAND – North Decatur's track and field teams competed Friday at the Triton Central Invitational. Here's how they fared. 

Boys team scores

Indianapolis Lutheran 136, Triton Central 93, Indy Genesis Homeschool 90, Herron 80, Oldenburg Academy 76, North Decatur 55, Edinburgh 12

Boys individual results

Logan Koehne

Sixth in 100m dash (11.92)

Third in the 200m dash (24.48)

Ellis Loehmer

First in the high jump (6-0)

Sixth in the 300m hurdles (48.81)

Fifth in the 110 high hurdles (18.29)

Cole Theobold

Sixth in the high hump (5-6)

Seventh in the long jump (16-10)

Kaiden Gahimer

Sixth in the discus (81-2)

Seventh in the shot put (35-8)

Martin Azkoaga

Fifth in the 200m dash (25.18)

James Evans

Seventh in the 400m dash (58.78)

Boys relay results

4x100m fourth Koehne, Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans, Martin Azkoaga (48.14) 

4x800m fifth Caleb Phelps, Owen Geis, Josh Evans, Ryan Hancock (10:49.08)

Girls team scores

Indy Genesis Homeschool 136, Herron 86, Triton Central 76, Indianapolis Lutheran 74, Oldenburg Academy 73, North Decatur 69, Edinburgh 12

Girls individual results

Anna Burkhart

First in the Long jump (15-2)

Third in the 200m dash (29.05)

Jenna Walton

Third in the 800m run (2:46.58)

Hope Barker

Sixth in the 100m dash (13.95)

Fourth in the long jump (13-10 1/4)

Abby Hartman

Second in the high jump (4-8)

Gracie Osting

Fifth in the 1600m run (7:02.67)

Addie Gauck

Seventh in the 800m run (3:21.75)

Skyla Wade

Fourth in the shot put (26-1/2)

Relay results

4x100m relay third Burkhart, Hartman, Jenna Geis, Barker (56.08)

4x800m Relay third Walton, Addie Gauck, Ellie Cox, Osting (12:23.63)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you