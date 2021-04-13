FAIRLAND – North Decatur's track and field teams competed Friday at the Triton Central Invitational. Here's how they fared.
Boys team scores
Indianapolis Lutheran 136, Triton Central 93, Indy Genesis Homeschool 90, Herron 80, Oldenburg Academy 76, North Decatur 55, Edinburgh 12
Boys individual results
Logan Koehne
Sixth in 100m dash (11.92)
Third in the 200m dash (24.48)
Ellis Loehmer
First in the high jump (6-0)
Sixth in the 300m hurdles (48.81)
Fifth in the 110 high hurdles (18.29)
Cole Theobold
Sixth in the high hump (5-6)
Seventh in the long jump (16-10)
Kaiden Gahimer
Sixth in the discus (81-2)
Seventh in the shot put (35-8)
Martin Azkoaga
Fifth in the 200m dash (25.18)
James Evans
Seventh in the 400m dash (58.78)
Boys relay results
4x100m fourth Koehne, Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans, Martin Azkoaga (48.14)
4x800m fifth Caleb Phelps, Owen Geis, Josh Evans, Ryan Hancock (10:49.08)
Girls team scores
Indy Genesis Homeschool 136, Herron 86, Triton Central 76, Indianapolis Lutheran 74, Oldenburg Academy 73, North Decatur 69, Edinburgh 12
Girls individual results
Anna Burkhart
First in the Long jump (15-2)
Third in the 200m dash (29.05)
Jenna Walton
Third in the 800m run (2:46.58)
Hope Barker
Sixth in the 100m dash (13.95)
Fourth in the long jump (13-10 1/4)
Abby Hartman
Second in the high jump (4-8)
Gracie Osting
Fifth in the 1600m run (7:02.67)
Addie Gauck
Seventh in the 800m run (3:21.75)
Skyla Wade
Fourth in the shot put (26-1/2)
Relay results
4x100m relay third Burkhart, Hartman, Jenna Geis, Barker (56.08)
4x800m Relay third Walton, Addie Gauck, Ellie Cox, Osting (12:23.63)
