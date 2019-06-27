GREENSBURG -- We already find ourselves creeping up on July, which means that Fall sports are right around the corner.
With moratorium week taking place from July 1 - 7, lets take a look at when athletes will be returning to the field, pitch and court.
Girls golfers will be the first to return to practice on Aug. 2, with the first possible meet of the season taking place on Aug. 5.
The rapid pace of the golf season will reach the state tournament with sectionals from Sept. 20-23.
All other fall athletes will return to practice on Aug. 5, though football players will have to wait until Aug. 8 to really get to work.
Football practice will be non-contact from Aug. 5-7, with the first tackling drills taking place beginning Aug. 8.
Local football teams will begin the season on Aug. 23.
Volleyball, cross country, girls golf and boys tennis will all be able to play in their first content on Aug. 17, but their season lengths vary.
Volleyball sectional will begin on Oct. 15.
Cross Country sectionals will be held on Oct. 12.
Soccer sectionals will begin on Oct. 7 and run through Oct. 12 with championship matches.
The boys tennis state tournament will begin Oct. 2 and run through Oct. 5.
Though practice dates are set by the IHSAA, schools will like begin conditioning well before practice dates. This is excluding Moratorium week, which athletes may be have no contact with coaches for conditioning or otherwise.
