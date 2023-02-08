Another busy weekend is ahead of local sports fans. Here is a quick look at this weekend’s events.
Girls basketball
Rushville and Jac-Cen-Del won sectional titles and will compete in the one-game regional Saturday. This is a change by the IHSAA in making the regional just one game. The winners from Saturday’s action will advance to a two-game semistate the following Saturday.
Rushville (14-13) travels to the Charlestown Regional to face Corydon Central (24-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are on sale at the RCHS Athletic Office through noon Thursday for $10.
Rushville is led in scoring by senior Briley Munchel at 13.8 points per game. Leonie Boyer averages 12.6 points per game and Belle Gossett averages 10.7 ppg. Rushville averages 47.2 ppg.
Corydon Central averages 56.6 points per game as a team. Ava Weber leads Corydon Central with 21.6 points per game. She is averaging 27.7 ppg in the tournament and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,747 career points. Josie Vaughn averages 11.8 ppg for the Lady Panthers.
JCD (15-11) returns to Southwestern (Shelby) where the Lady Eagles won the sectional to face Bethesda Christian (12-13) in the regional Saturday.
JCD averages 51 ppg offensively as a team. Julia Meyer leads the Lady Eagles at 13.1 ppg. Reagan Hughes aveages 12.7 ppg and Olivia Neal averages 10.9 ppg.
Bethesda Christian averages 35.6 ppg as a team.
Wrestling
Rushville’s Tuff Tackett (132) and Batesville’s Max Amberger (285) both advanced to Saturday’s wrestling semistate at New Castle.
Amberger (33-7) faces Carmel’s Jack Milligan (22-5) in the first round. The winner faces the winner of Beech Grove’s John Broadwell (35-3) and Hamilton Heights’ Mason Moran (34-7).
Tackett (29-12) faces Hamilton Heights’ Isaac Kuhn (28-3) in the first round. The winner will take on the winner between Rossville’s Jacob Weaver (41-2) and Southport’s Josh Foxworthy (26-14).
Wins in the first two rounds ensures the wrestler of a trip to the state finals.
Boys basketball
Friday games:
Jac-Cen-Del at Hauser
North Decatur at Union County
Waldron at South Decatur
Saturday games:
East Central at Batesville
Greensburg at Madison
Hauser at Oldenburg
Knightstown vs. North Decatur at Hoosier Gym
