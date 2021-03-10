BATESVILLE — After a 2-11 start, which featured several close losses, Batesville managed to turn things around. The Bulldogs closed out the year 7-4 to finish 9-15.
Although it was the second losing season in Aaron Garrett’s 13 years at the helm, the veteran coach was overall very pleased.
“What I’ll always remember about this group is they did not quit. They could’ve quit on their coaches, they could’ve quit on each other. It’s not like we were a bad team that played a tough schedule and didn’t have a chance,” Garrett said.
“They were truly a joy to go to practice with every day, just cause of how hard they would work, their earnestness of getting better. It was a fun season. I enjoyed this season as much as I did any season, or maybe more so than some years where we won a lot more games. It was just a good, good group of guys.”
The Bulldogs finished tied for fifth in the EIAC. They beat Franklin County in sectional play last week before falling to Greensburg.
Batesville is losing seven players to graduation: Calvin Sherwood, RJ Powell, Lleyton Ratcliffe, Alex Siefert, Ben Schebler, Austin Cornn and Sam Voegele.
“The stamp these seniors left on the program is to always compete and work; not complain, not feel sorry for themselves,” Garrett said. “They had that competitive edge. And that’s what we’ll have to duplicate.”
Voegele and Powell were the team’s two leading scorers at 14.3 and 12.1 per game, respectively. Powell led the Dogs in assists at 4.5.
Ratcliffe was also a starter, meaning BHS will lose three players from its starting lineup.
“We lost a two-year all-conference player (in Voegele),” Garrett said. “RJ has been a three-year point guard for me. So yeah, a lot of experience is leaving with those boys. Lleyton Ratcliffe was equally important in terms of being a team chemistry, a glue guy that just keeps everything together and on the right track.”
The leading returning scorers will be a pair of juniors: Tom Raver and Cole Werner. Raver averaged 10.6 points and Werner 7.7 points. Raver led the team in rebounds per game at 5.3.
Also able to return are juniors Cody Mohr, Kasin Hughes, Eli Pierson and Zach Wade, plus sophomore Cole Pride.
Pride is approaching 6-feet-6 and is young for his class, Garrett said, meaning he could continue growing. Pride had a wingspan of 6-7 1/2 when Garrett measured it in January.
“He’s got a chance to be a player like no one I’ve been around at Batesville since I’ve been here,” Garrett said.
“He’s really sharp and smart, has got a good feel for the game and anticipation. Not that we don’t try to block shots, but even on the scout team he would be blocking my guys left and right.”
The future is very bright, Garrett said. Looking down the line at the younger teams, it’s easy to see why he said that.
The junior varsity squad went 15-6; the freshman team finished 14-1; and the eighth-grade team went 12-1.
“We’ve got talent coming,” Garrett said.
Garrett met with his players Monday. After the seniors departed, he shifted the focus to expectations for the offseason. It starts with a dedication in the weight room.
“When you’re bigger, stronger, faster you’re gonna shoot better, you’re gonna finish at the rim a heck of a lot better, you’re gonna collect those rebounds that hit your fingertips and the other team gets them,” Garrett said.
“We’ll have some typical Batesville length next year, in terms of how some guys will grow and develop over the offseason. But we’ve got to add some strength to it.”
The pandemic really hurt the Bulldogs, Garrett said. While everyone had to go through the same restrictions, it might’ve not hurt other teams quite as much because of one aspect.
“The pandemic this last offseason crushed us, absolutely crushed us,” Garrett said, “whereas maybe it didn’t some other teams that were already more offensively skilled.”
Having an offseason where players develop, grow and get stronger will also mean there will be increased competition.
“The hard part is you have to make some tough decisions. I’ve had to do that plenty over the years at Batesville and you have to tell some really good kids that they can no longer play,” Garrett said. “But competition always makes everything improved, and that’s what we’ll have. It’s going to be tougher to get minutes.”
