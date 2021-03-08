Early March is a time of the year when Greensburg is used to cutting down the net. The Pirates had won sectional titles in eight of the previous nine years.
They came up shy this year, however, falling to Connersville in Saturday's final.
Greensburg finishes the year 17-5.
“We had a great season,” Pirates coach Stacy Meyer said. “We had some really good wins in there. I’m very proud of our guys for the season we had. This probably speaks for all teams and coaches, but it wasn’t the easiest year with the pandemic going on. We had to reshuffle this game, reschedule that game. Our JV was out twice. Our varsity and JV were out early in the season for a two-week stretch. I’m proud of our guys for overcoming a lot of things out of their control dealing with a pandemic and being able to put a season together.”
The Pirates will lose two players to graduation: Lane Sparks and Brett Stringer.
Sparks led the team in scoring (25.3) and rebounds (6.4), steals (2.5) and blocks (0.5), while ranking second in assists (4.2).
Sparks finishes his career with 1,795 points, second all-time to Sean Sellers.
Varsity players able to return include current juniors Colin Comer, Dakota Walters and Brenden Stanley; sophomores Ki Dyer, Jeter Edwards and Abe Tebbe; and freshman Addison Barnes-Pettit.
The junior varsity squad went 10-4 this season.
“I’m encouraged by what we have coming back; a combination of our varsity guys coming back and the JV team’s success,” Meyer said. “I’m hoping to really build off of this. If we can work with our guys in the summer and be with them – which we should be able to – that makes a difference. I’m very encouraged by our guys coming back, getting back in the gym and working at it to get better.”
