Although they came up shy of repeating as sectional champs, the Cougars put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2009.
They also repeated as Mid-Hoosier Conference champions, going 6-0 in league play.
The Cougars own an impressive 16-1 mark the past two years in conference and sectional games.
SD will graduate three seniors: Lane Lauderbaugh, Tyler Sporleder and Chase Boswell.
Lauderbaugh ends his career as South's all-time leading scorer (1890) and rebounder (781).
This was Kendall Wildey’s fourth year at the helm. SD went 4-20 his first season, then 7-17, 24-2 and 15-8.
“It’s tough losing what those kids have done for us over the four years I’ve been there,” Wildey said. “Tyler and Lane have been there all four, and Chase three of them. They have been so much a part of what we’ve built and what we’ve done. In particular with Lane, you take away the school’s leading scorer and rebounder. We don’t have a lot of post play to start with, so you take your 6-6 kid out of the paint and we’ve got a lot of work to do.
“Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Yeah. If you look at the other end, we’ve got Johnson, Wullenweber and Scruggs back, three starters that are all major contributors.”
Hunter Johnson and Evan Wullenweber are juniors, while Jacob Scruggs is a freshman.
Others varsity players able to return are junior Drew Diekhoff and sophomores Luke Burton, Brady Lane, Cameron Henderson, Dale Peter and Avery Seegers.
Most of the Cougars’ bench saw the majority of their minutes during JV games.
“We’ve got a couple kids coming up from the JV that have had two years of a lot of experience at JV,” Wildey said. “We need two of them to step up – well, we need more than that because we need some more depth next year. But I think we’ve got a nucleus to really look at.”
The Cougars will focus on individual workouts in the spring, while hoping to play 20-30 games in the summer.
Wildey said player development happens during the offseason. It’s when playing time for next season is earned and players have to be willing to sacrifice other things for basketball.
“It’s so vital to your program,” Wildey said. “But you have to have players who are committed to doing that and willing to sacrifice some other things in the summer to be able to get in there and get it done.”
