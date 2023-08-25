When I was a boy, we had a lot more hunters, but had fewer game species to pursue. There were no deer or wild turkey, and the mainstay of Hoosier hunters fell to small game… rabbits and squirrels. Just because there were fewer species afield didn’t mean there was less enthusiasm. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
There was no mistaking the opening day of squirrel season as it was a huge turnout. Hunters who had greatly anticipated the season opener showed up long before dawn. Cars and pickup trucks would be lined up along the road edges bordering the woods as hunters hidden in the leafy darkness waited for first light. As the first beams of sunlight cut through the forest darkness, volley after volley of shotgun blasts could be heard across the wooded valleys along the Big Flatrock River. For all instances, it almost sounded if a small war had broken out.
Our society was more accepting of the hunter culture back then. It was tradition among the boys in town for us to gather together for “Squirrel Camp” the first weekend of squirrel season. We would have an array of camping equipment dangling from the handlebars of our bicycles, and each of us would have his shotgun and plenty of shells.
I can only imagine what the reaction would be today if someone saw four or five boys riding through town on bicycles with shotguns! Probable over-reaction would involve the SWAT Team, and warrant coverage on the evening news. It is amazing how times have changed!
Squirrel Camp was high adventure incorporating the mandatory smoky camp fire, poorly cooked bacon and eggs and canned fruit cocktail. We lacked a lot of stealth, and we didn’t kill very many squirrels, but it was a guaranteed good time. A great way to close out our summer before school started after Labor Day.
Conservation Officer celebrates 40 Years Of Service
1st Sgt. Paul Bykowski recently reached the 40-year milestone as an Indiana Conservation Officer with the DNR Division of Law Enforcement. Bykowski, who is originally from the South Bend area and a graduate of Hanover College, is currently serving in the technical services and administration section, which involves overseeing the division’s records and report management system, equipment and software installation, and public record requests.
Indiana Conservation Officer Paul Bykowski In 2000, Bykowski was promoted from field officer to first sergeant in District 6, overseeing officers in Bartholomew, Brown, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan, Marion, and Shelby counties. He was later named the District 6 administrative sergeant before being assigned to serve at the department’s headquarters in Indianapolis in 2019.
His DNR career started in 1983, when he was assigned to Marion County. He later held assignments in Johnson and Monroe counties. During his time as an officer, Bykowski served as a boat crash investigator, side scan sonar operator, breath test operator, defensive tactics instructor, public safety diver, background investigator, bike patrol, division spokesperson, honor guard member, peer support coordinator, and field training officer.
Monroe Lake Flora Field Days
Monroe Lake offers Flora Field Days on the first Tuesday of each month from May through October. Field day emphasis is on the proper use and application of an ID key, which opens the door to identifying thousands of species.
The naturalist works with each attendee based on their experience. If you’ve never worked with wildflower ID before, this is a great way to learn. If you have prior experience, it’s a fun way to practice your skills with other people.
Two more flora field days are coming up this fall. The sessions are free but do require advance registration. On Tuesday, September 5, one will be held at Allen’s Creek State Recreation Area at 9:30 a.m. Registration and details are at bit.ly/florafield-sep2023.
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the session will take place at Monroe Lake’s Underwood Parcel on Strain Ridge Road at 9:30 a.m. Registration and details are at bit.ly/florafield-oct2023. Questions should be directed to the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967 or email Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
Monrovia Man Injured In Hunting Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting accident occurring Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest.
At 8 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the Morgan-Monroe State Forest property office to assist an individual who stated he had been shot while hunting.
William Long, 72, of Monrovia, reported he was shot by another hunter in the area while squirrel hunting. The incident is currently under investigation.
Long was transported to Morgan County Hospital in good condition for medical treatment and was later released.
Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to always identify their target and be aware of what is around it before shooting in the field.
Assisting agencies include Indiana University Health Ambulance and the Monroe County Fire Department.
‘till next time,
Jack
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.