BATESVILLE – Batesville’s girls basketball team suffered a 41-27 home loss Thursday to Union County.
The Bulldogs played right with the Lady Patriots for three quarters, but were outscored 16-6 in the fourth.
Batesville led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 19-17 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (1-3) were led in scoring by Carley Pride with nine points and Sarah Ripperger with seven. Calley Kaiser was third on the team with six points.
JV also falls
Batesville’s JV girls lost 24-18 to Union County. The ladies played hard, coach Lisa Gausman said, but could not find the bottom of the net as they shot 18.2 percent from the field.
The Dogs were led by Cora Deputy with nine points. Madelyn Pohlman followed with six points and led in steals with two. Claire Saner contributed two points and Madison Wanstrath had one.
Rhea Miller was tough on the boards, leading the Bulldogs with eight.
Up next
BHS returns to action Saturday at Shelbyville for a matchup of 1-3 teams. The JV game starts at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.