INDIANAPOLIS – After claiming the Sectional 60 softball title last week, North Decatur earned the right to play at No. 7 Indianapolis Lutheran in the regional.
The Lady Saints proved to be worthy of a Top 10 ranking, knocking off the Lady Chargers 15-0. North ends the season at 15-16. Lutheran improves to 19-7.
The Lady Saints scored three runs in the first inning, five runs in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth for the victory.
Lutheran’s Brooklyn Barger got the win in the circle, going four innings and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight. Maddie Geminden struck out two in her one inning in the circle.
The Lady Saints tallied 17 hits, including two doubles, two triples and a home run. Barger led the way with a single, home run and four RBIs.
Lutheran advances to the semistate at North Daviess Saturday to face the winner of Lanesville and Rising Sun.
