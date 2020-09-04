GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates hosted Madison on the pitch Thursday. Despite the Lady Pirates managing to catch the Lady Cubs offsides 14 times, it was not enough as Madison prevailed 2-1.
The Lady Cubs challenged keeper Ella Lowe by taking 28 shots on goal, one of which was a penalty kick. While Lowe impressively kept 26 of those shots out, two managed to settle on the scoreboard.
The Lady Pirates took 18 shots on goal with Macey Smith taking the most at six and scoring the only Greensburg goal.
This brings the Lady Pirates record to 4-3 as they go into a long break. Greensburg travels to East Central on Sept.15.
