GREENSBURG - Rushville's Tate Martz captured his first feature win of the 2022 season by taking the checkered flag in the 25-lap All Star Circuit of Champions Series race at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
“This car was a rocket ship,” Martz said after the race.
Martz thanked those behind the scenes for the victory including his dad Larry, crew, car owners and long time sponsors Duane and Sonja Alexander.
Crossing the line second was Logan Prickett with his best career finish.
Points leader Matt Lux was right behind Prickett for third place. Lux is having a great season, putting himself on the podium for the sixth time this season.
Rounding out the top 10 included Dylan Powell fourth, Johnny Goff fifth, Ashlea Albertson sixth, Landon Browning seventh, Hunter Rabourn eighth, Josh Derrickson ninth and Nelson Stewart 10th.
Finishing out the racing in July for the drivers in the All Star Circuit of Champions Series will be Circle City Raceway July 15 and 16 (Marion County Fairgrounds), Gas City Speedway July 22 and Shelby County Fairgrounds July 30.
Lux leads the ASCOC TQ in points with 1,060. Joey Paxson is in second place with 985. Rylan Gray is third with 937 followed by Cory Clay 928, Martz 926, Dylan Powell 834, Matthew Hedrick 786, Albertson 698, Goff 656 and Browning 639 to round out the Top 10.
