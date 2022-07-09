RUSHVILLE — Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey announced the 9th Annual Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk to be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
This event is an annual run/walk benefiting charitable organizations of the mayor’s choice. The recipient of the proceeds from the 2022 Run/Walk is Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth (M.o.R.E. for Kids).
M.o.R.E. for Kids believes that every child has the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Through meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children ages 6 though 16, they develop positive relationships that have a direct and long-lasting effect on the lives of their mentees, mentors and volunteers.
Monthly group outings introduce these youth to different life skills, enriching their lives through the pursuit of healthy hobbies, providing support as they mature and encouraging them to grow into productive citizens.
The event will be a scenic 5 kilometer (3.1 mile) run/walk through some of Rushville’s most prominent features. The event kicks off at Riverside Park Amphitheater, 100 Backstage Drive.
Participants travel north on Morgan Street on their way to North Veterans’ Memorial Park. The return trip will take runners and walkers through South Veterans’ Memorial Park before returning to Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Advanced Registration is strongly recommended by downloading and completing a registration packet at www.cityofrushville.in.gov or by contacting Chief Craig Tucker at the Rushville Police Department at (765) 932-3907 or ctucker@cityofrushville.in.gov. Late registration will be available on race day from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Advanced registrants have the option to receive a T-shirt. Late registrants may not receive a T-shirt.
The event will start promptly at 8:30 a.m. with the award ceremony after the event. Medallions will be given to the first 200 finishers and ribbons will be presented to the top three finishers in each divisions:
- Male Runner 19 and Under
- Male Runner 20 to 29
- Male Runner 30 to 39
- Male Runner 40 to 49
- Male Runner 50 to 59
- Male Runner 60 and Over
- Female Runner 19 and Under
- Female Runner 20 to 29
- Female Runner 30 to 39
- Female Runner 40 to 49
- Female Runner 50 to 59
- Female Runner 60 and Over
Participants may opt out of the electronic timing. This timing portion is just for those runners and walkers that wish to compete for the medals.
Here are the guidelines for those interested in being timed.
- Race bibs must be worn on participant’s chest with number visible, not on the participant’s back.
- Timing chips will be worn on participant’s shoe and will be surrendered at the finish line.
- Those running will start the race at the front with the walkers lined up behind.
- Participants should stay to the right on the course.
- As you finish the race, move through the gate single file to return timing chips and get tags removed.
- Participants earning medals must be present at the awards ceremony or medals will be forfeited.
Refreshments will also be available to event participants. This is a family friendly event and the course accommodates strollers for the youngsters.
Additionally, any business, organization, or individual interested in sponsoring this event is encouraged to request a sponsor packet through Chief Craig Tucker at the RPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.