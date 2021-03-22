The IUPUI men's golf team finished play March 16 at the Bash at the Beach, placing eighth among the 11-team field in South Carolina.
Keegan McCullough polished off a top-10 finish with a final round 2-over 74 to close the event at even par (69-73-74).
The finish marked the first top 10 of McCullough’s IUPUI career. He’s a 2016 Greensburg graduate.
Jacksonville State ran away with the team title at 21-under 843, while UConn was second at 851. Host Appalachian State finished third overall at 853.
JSU's Quim Vedal Mora captured medalist honors at 8-under 208. Vedal Mora finished tied with UConn's Jared Nelson, but was awarded medalist honors by carding a lower final round score.
McCullough started well on the tournament's final day, opening with back-to-back birdies and making birdie on four of his first six holes of the day. He was in contention for the individual title near the midpoint of the round, but faded late to ultimately finishing tied for 10th overall. McCullough had an eagle on the par 4 No. 7, but finished with a double bogey and bogey to end the tournament.
IUPUI's three eagles tied for tops among the field, while the Jaguars also made 35 birdies for the week. McCullough and Baxter's 11 birdies each tied them for 11th among the 61-player field.
The Jaguars will return to action Mar. 29-30 when they compete in the NKU Spring Classic at Lassing Pointe in Union, Kentucky.
