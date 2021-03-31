UNION, Ky. – Freshman Brock Aten and senior Keegan McCullough led the way for the IUPUI men’s golf team at the final round of Northern Kentucky’s The Jewell on Tuesday, March 30, each posting a final round of 74. The Jaguars put up a final round 301 to finish fifth among the six teams at 596.
Horizon League foe Wright State waltzed to the team title at 557, clearing the field by 28 strokes. WSU’s Mikkel Mathiesen earned medalist honors at 135 (65-70) to win by four shots.
“It was tough conditions today. The guys battled through, but we still have a lot to learn,” assistant coach Vince Drahman said. “Today was another step in the progression. We will learn from it and get better.”
McCullough just missed a top-10 finish at 146 (72-74) and paced the IUPUI lineup for the second straight event to start the year. Aten fired back-to-back rounds of 74 to close tied for 16th overall at 148 and Matthew Baxter ended his tournament at 151 (73-78).
McCullough, who is a 2016 Greensburg graduate, started by making birdies on his second and third holes. A bogey on No. 6 and double bogey on No. 8 put him at 1-over at the turn and led to a rough stretch where he made bogey on three of his next four holes. He rebounded with a late birdie to ultimately end his day at 2-over 74.
McCullough finished as the tournament’s top scorer on par-3’s, playing them to 1-under for the week and tied for fourth among the field with seven birdies.
“The wind made it very tough today, but it’s another round under our belts. There were many positives to take away,” McCullough said. “We have things to work on going into Dayton.”
IUPUI will return to action on April 12-13 when the Jaguars compete in the Dayton Flyer Invitational at NCR South in Kettering, Ohio.
