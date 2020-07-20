Greensburg’s Keegan McCullough competed in the Real Mechanical Indiana Open Championship last week. The tournament consisted of three rounds and was played on the par 72 Rock Hollow Golf Club in Peru.
McCullough finished in a tie for 30th place at +3. McCullough carded an even par 72 in the opening round. He followed with a 73 in the second round and 74 on the final day of competition.
Westfield’s Eric Steger won the event title with a -13, three strokes ahead of Timothy Wiseman of Corydon and four strokes ahead of Matthew Meneghetti of Schererville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.