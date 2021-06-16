WEST LAFAYETTE – Keegan McCullough carded five birdies, leading to another top-10 finish in his latest tournament.
McCullough shot an even-par 71 to tie for seventh during Monday’s single-round event at the Ackerman-Allen Course at Purdue University. Only the winner, Nicholas Dentino who finished -4, had more birdies than McCullough.
It’s his second straight top 10, coming after a T-4 finish May 27 in a two-man team event.
The 2016 Greensburg High grad is playing on the Indiana PGA circuit this summer as an amateur. He graduated from IUPUI in May, and plans on moving to Florida and turning pro in September.
McCullough’s next Indiana PGA tournament is Monday at Tippecanoe Country Club in Monticello.
After that, he’ll play in a qualifier for the Indiana Open on June 24, with “the big one” June 28-30 when he competes in the Indiana Amateur Championship at Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne.
