Greensburg’s Keegan McCullough placed 19th at the Indiana Amateur Championship. The event was held at the Country Club of Indianapolis.
McCullough opened with a first round 73 on the par 70 course. His second round was two strokes better at 71.
In the final round, McCullough carded a 72 for a tournament total 216. He finished just two strokes out of the top 10.
McCullough also placed fifth at the Indiana PGA Southern Open at Chariot Run Golf Course in Laconia. On the par 72 course, McCullough carded a 35-34 for a three under par 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.