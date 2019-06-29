MONTICELLO — Greensburg’s Keegan McCullough represented the Tree City well this week with a second place overall finish in the Indiana PGA Monticello Open.
The single round Open was played at the Tippecanoe Country Club and featured the very best golfers Indiana has to offer.
Peru’s Chris Smith, a former touring PGA golfer, took the victory with a 4-under 68.
McCullough shot a 3-under 69 to tie with Noblesville’s Kenny Cook for second.
Still an amateur, McCullough was the winning amateur golfer. He will now be turning his focus onto his junior season with the IUPUI men’s golf team, coached by Jamie Broce.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
