McIntosh named Northwestern Assistant Director of Basketball Operations

EVANSTON, Ill. – Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Collins announced that former Northwestern standout Bryant McIntosh is returning as the program’s assistant director of basketball operations.
“We are really excited to bring Bryant back home,” said Collins. “He is one of the all-time great players in Northwestern history and was a big part of us reaching our first NCAA tournament. As a player he was instrumental in helping us build our program, and to bring him back to help mentor these young players and show them what it takes to be a Northwestern basketball player is going to be a big addition to our program.”
“I am extremely grateful to Dr. Phillips, Coach Collins and the staff for giving me the opportunity to come back home,” said McIntosh. “I care deeply for this University and I am excited to be back around the program, student-athletes and staff. This is family. There is no better place to learn and grow as I begin my professional career to one day be a head coach.”
A four-year starter, McIntosh is one of three players in Big Ten history to record at least 1,600 points and 700 assists in a career. A second-team All-Big Ten pick as a junior, he holds the top two single-season assist marks in school history and his 700 career assists are a school record.
The Greensburg, Indiana, native ranks sixth all-time at NU with 1,683 career points while also placing in the top 10 for games played, games started, field goals, minutes played and free throw percentage. He averaged 13.0 points per game and 5.4 assists per game throughout his career.
An Academic All-Big Ten honoree, McIntosh graduated from Northwestern in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.
After graduating from Northwestern, McIntosh played professionally in Belgium with the Leuven Bears.
McIntosh’s responsibilities will include coordinating film exchange with other universities, managing film operations for practices and games, assisting with team travel, and helping the coaching staff with on-campus recruiting events and tasks. He will also assist the director of operations in overseeing the team’s managers and coordinating summer camps.
Information provided by Northwestern Athletics
