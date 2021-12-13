RUSHVILLE—Described by Rushville Consolidated High School head basketball coach Ryan Ehm as “a player with a tireless work ethic,” sophomore Drew McKee has proven that in the classroom as well.
McKee is an honor roll student, recording A’s and B’s at RCHS this school year. The 16-year-old says that his hardest subject is algebra, taught by Mrs. Riddell, but he enjoys it. His favorite subject is health because it’s amazing to learn how the human body is constructed and how it all works. His favorite teacher is Mr. Spellman.
As for his future career plans, McKee would like to work in the field of either construction or criminal justice. He is interested in attending courses at the Whitewater Career Center in Connersville.
His parents are New Salem residents John and Niki McKee. He most admires his mother.
“She is determined, a hard worker, and she always tries to do the right thing,” he said. “She holds me accountable.”
In high school, according to McKee, a student athlete has the responsibility to hold himself accountable for his studies and all that goes along with being both a student and an athlete. Student Resource Time (SRT) helps him to get all or most of his studies completed so he can concentrate on athletics. He wants others to see him as someone who always works hard, consistently pushing himself to do better.
In addition to playing varsity basketball, McKee was a tight end for the Lions football team this past season. He has the desire to be a shot putter or a discus thrower for the track team in the upcoming spring.
Since childhood, McKee has enjoyed and been involved in athletics. He played basketball at the Rush County Boys & Girls Club, in travel leagues, in middle school, and, as a high school freshman, played on the junior varsity basketball team.
Wearing the No. 40 jersey for the Lions, the 6-foot 1-inch power forward/center, coming off the bench, is averaging 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, prior to Dec. 10.
Coach Ehm said, “Drew has shown great character thus far in the season, and we are excited to watch his development in the next two.”
Coach Ehm notes that McKee is very competitive, both in practices and in games. He looks to draw out the best in his teammates. “He’s always looking for opportunities to push his teammates, and to make them better, and because of this, he is a great teammate.”
“The atmosphere for athletics is more electric this year. Especially since fans, bands and cheer blocks are permitted for games,” McKee said. “For any contest, it could make or break your thoughts.”
McKee’s most memorable moment came when he was in the fifth or sixth grade playing a baseball game. His team was down by three runs with the bases loaded. He came to bat and hit a home run—a grand slam—to win the game.
