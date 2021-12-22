RUSHVILLE - A potential criminologist is playing on the Rushville Consolidated High School girls’ basketball team. The freshman A and B honor roll student’s goal is to work as a detective for the FBI’s Behavioral Sciences Unit. Leonie Boyer is a 5-feet 7-inch guard/forward hoping she’ll earn a college scholarship to either Butler or Purdue University.
Boyer’s favorite subject at RCHS is art.
“I love to express myself and I can freely do that in my artwork,” the student athlete said.
Her favorite pieces are pencil drawings of landscapes, grassy fields, sunsets and flowers. She notes that art is her “therapy” and she can lose herself for hours once she begins.
As of Dec. 17, she leads the junior varsity squad’s averages in scoring (11), in rebounding (4.3), and is second in steals, with 1.5 per game. She is a strong relief player in varsity action for head coach Melissa Marlow’s Lady Lions.
“Leonie played some varsity minutes for us over the summer which gave her some valuable experience for this season,” Coach Marlow noted. “She is able to knock down the open three, but also has the ability to get to the rim smoothly. She continues to improve her game this season and has a bright future as a Lady Lion.”
Boyer began playing basketball as a nine-year-old third grader. Her father entered her in the Rushville-based Indiana Girls Hoops League, a travelling team, in which she played until the eighth grade.
Her greatest memory thus far came this past summer. In a very close game, Rushville defeated an opponent which had beaten them many times before. As she recalls, the game was played before a packed house at Triton Central High School and was also videotaped.
As a Lady Lion, Boyer noted that the support of the fans means a great deal to every player.
“No matter what, they show up. They cheer for us. They support us. The RCHS cheer block and the band are second to none. School spirit runs high here," Boyer added.
Her message to current and future student athletes is, “Be yourself. What others think about you isn’t always important. Stay positive. Portray positivity. Everything happens for a reason - good, bad or ugly. Eventually things will work out if you just give it time.”
Once any girl becomes a Lady Lion, Boyer explains, her family network expands. She says that all the team gets along, not only as teammates, but also as teenage girls in general. She and co-freshman player Mya Gwinnup spend much of their free time together eating their favorite sushi, watching programs and playing Minecraft. Since neither has her license, they sometimes talk her sister into driving them to Greenwood for a day at the mall.
A Rushville native, her parents are Jim and Christin Boyer. The 15-year-old’s brother, Florian, is 21 years old and her sister, Franzi, is a senior at RCHS.
“She is my best friend and helps me to grow as a person,” Boyer said.
Although she is the baby of her family, Boyer notes that at times she lives with a heavy heart. She longs to see, to hear, and to touch a missing part of herself. She shares that her twin brother, Tristan, “didn’t make it.” She has honored him since the sixth grade by wearing a cross necklace made from marble. It’s special to her because it’s shaped as the letter “T”.
