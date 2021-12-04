RUSHVILLE – Athletes at Rushville Consolidated High School are not just playing the sports they love. Each is a student, worthy of praise for his or her accomplishments.
One such student athlete is Adrian Apodaca. He is a 15-year-old freshman basketball player, standing 5-feet 11-inches and playing center position for the Lions freshman team.
The one phrase he takes to heart comes from his uncle Josh, “Shoot for the moon and if you miss, you could hit a star.”
In the classroom, his favorite studies are biology and anything health related. He also sings tenor in the RCHS choir. An honor roll student, he carries marks of A’s and B’s on his grade reports. This freshman has a desire to become a neurologist and possibly a surgeon.
Apodaca’s favorite classes at RCHS are biology and English. His favorite teachers are Mrs. (Brooke) Edwards (biology) and Mrs. (Judy) Hatfield (English).
Apodaca said, “Mrs. Edwards makes learning fun. She encourages each student to do better in his studies. She gives mini quizzes until each of us makes a perfect score. Mrs. Hatfield challenges us to do good work and to be a better person.”
Mrs. Edwards notes that Apodaca is a leader in the classroom. During instruction, he asks pertinent questions at pertinent times, which encourages his classmates to participate.
“Adrian is a pleasure to teach,” she said. “He wants to learn.”
The daily routine of this teenager consists of spending time playing with and caring for the family dogs, which consists of a Great Dane, a St. Bernard/Mastiff mix, two Chihuahuas, and a German Shepard puppy. He enjoys lifting weights and spending time with his “best buds” Ayden Bates, Ralph Eakins and Jose Leon, also freshmen.
He notes that it’s a balancing act keeping up with his social life, study time and family time, all while participating in a sport. His biggest challenges as a high school athlete are maintaining his grades and the time and conditioning required for each sport he plays.
In addition to currently playing basketball, Apodaca was a football linebacker and has hopes of playing on the baseball team at RCHS.
Freshman basketball coach Randy Meek said, “Adrian is the type of person every coach wants on their team. Adrian brings a positive attitude every day to practice and games, which is infectious for his teammates. Adrian has the ability, by his strong character, to hold his teammates accountable. I look forward to watching Adrian continue to grow and am confident he will do great things in the future.”
Apodaca moved to Rush County from Bernalillo, New Mexico, in the second grade. He grew up, like so many, playing in local parks. He then began playing organized sports at the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County.
Since much of his family lives in New Mexico, he spends part of his summers visiting. By next summer, he plans to have his driver’s license and a part-time job.
After visiting the campus of Arizona State University, Phoenix, this past summer, something sparked inside him. He decided that was where he wants to attend college. With his grade report showing A’s and B’s, he desires to embark on the Dual Credits Program in order to gain college credits.
