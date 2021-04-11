The Rushville boys track and field team traveled to Greensburg on Saturday morning to compete in the annual Crossbones Relays. Due to rainy conditions, the field events and the hurdles relay were cancelled, but the rest of the running relays were held and the athletes had a memorable meet racing in the rain. Team scores were not kept but the Lions competed very well against runners from Columbus North, Greensburg, Greenfield-Central, Franklin County and Madison.
The 4x800 team of Keith Bacon, Caleb Krodel, Adam Bousman and Charlie Sterrett finished in fourth place with a season best time of 9:06, with the team of Shepard Cupp, Ryan Schindler, Heath Barada and Sam Sterrett finished ninth.
The 4x100 team of Harper Miller, Alec Evans, Colton Griffith and Jake Vance came in second place with time of 47.40, while the team of Tristan Norris, Hayden Miller, Benjamin Means and Brian Simmermon came in seventh.
In the distance medley relay, the team of S. Sterrett, Bacon, C. Sterrett and Krodel finished fifth with a time of 12:30, with the team of Cupp, Sam Barada, Bousman and Schindler finishing ninth.
The 4x200 team of Jayden Roosa, Ashton Hammond, Josiah Hay and Carter Tague finished third overall with a time of 1:43.7, while the team of Caleb Rector, Brody Miller, Ashton Reece and Chase Woolf came in seventh.
The sprint medley relay team of Roosa, Griffith, Vance and Bousman finished fourth with a time of 1:49.5, with the team of Norris, Woolf, Harper Miller and Rector coming in sixth place. A
nd the 4x400 team of Bacon, Hay, Evans and Tague came in third with a season best time of 3:49.7 with the team of Schindler, Starke, Tackett, and S. Barada placing eighth overall.
"It was great to be able to compete today despite the rain," coach Jim Marlatt said. "The conditions made racing more challenging, but our athletes were tough and raced well throughout the meet. It was fun to run some unique races and put together unique combinations of runners. Everyone got better today and I am excited to watch them continue to improve over the next few weeks."
The Rushville boys track team will next be in action on Tuesday at Southport against Southport, Connersville and New Palestine.
-Information provided
