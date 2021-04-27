GREENSBURG — Logan Koehne simply wanted what his coach wanted. He showed up to every practice and every game ready to do whatever was needed of him to help the team.
That’s why North Decatur football coach Steve Stirn chose Koehne as the winner of the Charger Award, which is given to the player who most represents what the program stands for, at the end-of-season banquet.
“I couldn’t think of a kid in my time here that’s been more that way than him,” said Stirn, who’s coached the Chargers for six years.
“He’s worked hard to get where he’s at. If he would’ve not trained, if he would have not studied, if he wouldn’t have watched the film, I don’t know that he would’ve been as good. But he knew what he was capable of physically. Mentally, he’s as tough as any kid I’ve ever coached.”
Koehne is an electrifying, do-everything player who helped guide the Chargers to a second straight sectional championship. He posted impressive numbers across the board, whether he was catching the ball, carrying it, returning punts or making interceptions.
At 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, opposing players might overlook Koehne if they don’t know him. However, he’s very intellectual, Stirn said. He trains hard, he plays hard and he plays with confidence. Add all those ingredients together, and it’s no surprise he’ll be playing at the next level.
Koehne signed with the University of Indianapolis. He had planned to attend the Naval Academy, but it fell through and it was fairly quick turnaround choosing to play much closer to home.
“That doesn’t take away from how excited I am about the opportunity,” Koehne said.
“It feels good to have a home, feels good to know what my plan is and have a path to move forward – there’s no uncertainty. I know where I’m going. That’s what’s really important now.”
Chris Keevers is the football coach at UIndy, which competes in Division II. He said the Greyhounds are very excited about Koehne.
“He is a very good student and a good athlete. He is a great fit here at UIndy,” Keevers said. “We think he is a good enough athlete to play multiple positions.”
Koehne, who was listed on North’s roster as a wide receiver and a free safety, was a four-year varsity player. He was a contributor right away. Even as a freshman, Stirn could see Koehne possessed abilities other kids’ didn’t have.
His passion was always there, but Koehne had to grow into it. Just like his leadership – it was always there, Stirn said, but it was more of a leadership by example than a vocal one.
Koehne racked up impressive numbers each year for ND. He finished his career with 5,051 all-purpose yards, which equates to 114.8 per game.
Check out his senior season stats:
• 67 carries for 596 yards and 10 TDs
• 56 catches for 975 yards and 14 TDs
• 90 tackles
• Six interceptions
• Three punt returns for TDs
He was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. And that ability gave his teammates tremendous confidence.
“If the ball was gonna be in his hands, I don’t know that we could’ve had a better person in that situation,” Stirn said. “And I think the team felt that way too. He’s probably one of those guys who made people around him better because of that.”
Koehne loves football and has played it since second grade. He enjoys the structure and discipline the sport requires.
“I also enjoy the people and the passion behind it, what drives people to be great,” Koehne said. “I love the process. I’m an adrenaline junkie.”
Koehne lives his life with no regrets. It motivates him to always give maximum effort, regardless of what he’s doing.
“To be half as good as I think I could be, that would be a regret to me,” he said. “So that’s what pushes me.”
He plans to study exercise science with a premed concentration. After getting his bachelor’s degree, his goal will be getting into medical school.
He had the goal of playing in college when he was young. While the goal didn’t go away, it got pushed to the backburner until recently. It took a fellow teammate to help bring that back to the forefront.
This is the second straight year the Chargers’ program has produced a collegiate athlete. Alex Stirn, son of the Chargers’ coach and a former quarterback/strong safety for ND, now plays cornerback for Ball State.
Koehne admits he always thought playing at a small school meant that he wouldn’t have the opportunity to play at the next level. But Stirn signing with Ball State paved the way and showed Koehne and the Chargers it’s possible to have that goal.
“I’d encourage all the young kids to become a part of football,” Koehne said. “Not even for the part of football, but for the people you meet, the places and the opportunities it can give you. It can help propel you in life. Just find your passion and pursue it.”
