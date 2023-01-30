AURORA – Ten teams traveled to South Dearborn Saturday for the IHSAA wrestling sectional. East Central came out on top in the team competition with Franklin County taking second place and Milan third.
Greensburg had the lone individual champion from the three area schools. Preston Merritt won the sectional title at 132 for the Pirates.
In Merritt’s first match, the Pirate junior pinned Connersville’s Gavin Lemen in 2:58 to reach the semifinal. Merritt then defeated Union County’s Carson Whitley 7-1 to reach the title match.
In the final, Merritt claimed the sectional title with a 3-2 victory over East Central’s Nyden Euson.
Batesville’s Max Amberger was the only other local wrestler to reach the championship match. Amberger pinned Union County’s Parker Moles in his first match at 1:03 and pinned Milan’s Kyle Gotts in 3:46 to reach the title match.
Amberger lost a tight 2-0 match to No. 1 seed and undefeated Colton Roth of Lawrenceburg.
The top four individuals from each weight class advance to the wrestling regional at Richmond Saturday. In total, 11 local grapplers advanced to the regional and three are alternates.
Rushville, fourth as a team, qualified seven wrestlers for the regional. Zakk Reed took third at 106. Blake Hunt was third at 113. Kian Nash placed fourth at 126. Tuff Tackett took third at 132. Matthew Komlanc was third at 160. Sam Pavey placed fourth at 170 and Elijah Biggs took third at 182. Pacey Dye is the alternate at 138.
Another highlight for Rushville was Tackett earning his 100th and 101st career victory for the Lions.
Greensburg qualified three wrestlers for the regional: Merritt at 132, Tristan Smith fourth at 106, and Landin Shepherd third at 126. William Cunningham is the alternate at 195.
Batesville’s lone qualifier is Amberger at 285. Andrew Jones is the alternate at 220.
