GREENSBURG - After 22 years of walking the sidelines on the hardwood, Greensburg's Stacy Meyer is stepping away from coaching.
"I have been fortunate to be a head coach for 22 years, and 17 years at Greensburg. I have been blessed to be able to coach the kids that I have had, and to work closely with some great people. At this point in my life, I felt like it was the right time to step away from coaching," Coach Meyer said.
Meyer finishes his career with a record of 383-150, a .719 win percentage. He ranked 22nd on the list of current coaches in total number of wins.
Meyer made coaching stops at Southwestern (Shelby), Whiteland and Greensburg. During his tenure as head coach, Meyer's teams won 12 sectional titles, including this season. His teams won four regional titles, three semistate titles and the Class 3A state title in 2013 and 2014.
"Winning two state championships will always be at the top of fondest memories, but the relationships I have built with my players is the true reason why I got into coaching," Coach Meyer said.
Meyer is grateful to Pirate Nation and to his family.
"I just want to thank everyone that has been involved with Pirate basketball, it has been a tremendous ride," Coach Meyer added. "I want to especially thank my wife and kids for sacrificing and allowing me to coach."
