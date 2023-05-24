The Mid-Hoosier Conference announced the all-conference softball and baseball teams for 2023 as voted on by the coaches.
Hauser won the conference title for softball. Hauser and South Decatur were the co-champs for baseball. There were 13 players named to the all-conference softball team.
Selections included Lucie Asher (Hauser), MacKenzie Bieker (Edinburgh), Izzy Brunner (Hauser), Nevaeh Cox (Morristown), Gracie Crawhorn (Edinburgh), Molly Eden (South Decatur), Paige McDaniel (Hauser), Kyra Meister (Hauser), Alexia Rogers (Morristown), Kenna Streeval (Edinburgh), Sarah Swain (North Decatur), Hannah Taylor (Hauser) and Kyah Streeval (Edinburgh – Honorary).
Selected as honorable mention were Haylin Campbell (Hauser), Reagan Johnson (Hauser), Sami Luttel (North Decatur), Kacie Ogden (North Decatur), Macy Scudder (North Decatur), Kennedy Stier (North Decatur), Alix Streeval (Edinburgh) and Lydia Witkemper (South Decatur).
Hauser’s Andy Brunner was named Coach of the Year for softball.
For baseball, 16 players were selected to the all-conference team.
Selections included Jacob Bennett (Waldron), Bryce Bryant (Morristown), Nolan Burkhart (North Decatur), Matthew Clements (Southwestern), Jonah DeArmitt (Southwestern), Stryker Gill (Hauser), Grant Kessler (Morristown), Brady Lane (South Decatur), Zaney McCanlis (Hauser), Owen McIntyre (Hauser), Reid Messer (North Decatur), Devin Pate (South Decatur), Dyllan Rutledge (Morristown), Avery Seegers (South Decatur), Nathan Worland (Hauser) and Bryce Yarling (Waldron).
Named honorable mention were James Evans (North Decatur), Brayden Hancock (North Decatur), Caleb McCracken (Southwestern), Jared Myers (Edinburgh), Zach Noel (Morristown), Holden Pittman (Hauser), Donovan Russell (Waldron), Jarrett Turner (Edinburgh) and Simeon Wasil (Hauser).
Hauser’s Nate Long was named Coach of the Year.
