The Mid-Hoosier Conference announced its all-conference teams for the 2022 spring season, along with the winners of the All Sports title.
For the All Sports, teams are awarded points based on the placement finished during the season. Points are earned throughout the fall, winter and spring seasons.
For the girls, Waldron won the All Sports title with 28 points. North Decatur was second with 27 followed by Southwestern (Shelby) 26, Morristown 22, Edinburgh 21.5, Hauser 21.5 and South Decatur 21.
North Decatur won the title for the boys with 27.5 points. South Decatur was second with 26 followed by Southwestern (Shelby) 25.5, Hauser 22, Edinburgh 21, Waldron 20.5 and Morristown 13.5.
The conference also recognized the spring sports All-MHC teams.
North Decatur was the conference champions in golf and Lucas Hochstedler was named Coach of the Year. All-conference honors went to Carson Parmer, North Decatur, Asher Caldwell, Morristown, Jack Koehne, North Decatur, Max Blandford, Edinburgh, Collin Bryant, North Decatur, Caleb Wallace, Hauser and Chase Martoccia, Hauser.
South Decatur won the conference title in track and field for both the boys and girls. The Coach of the Year for the boys was Dan Wenning of South Decatur. The Coach of the Year for the girls was South Decatur's Sariina Kalli.
All-conference honors for the boys went to McKinley Shook, South Decatur; Aleck Lopez, Hauser; Colin Kistler, Hauser; Cephus Zulu, Jr., Hauser; Carter Snepp, Southwestern; Tyler Schonfeld, Morristown; Trevor Newby, South Decatur; Ellis Loehmer, North Decatur; Caiden Gahimer, North Decatur; Braylon Williams, Waldron; Ryan Griffin, Southwestern; Dane Kissell, Southwestern; Dakota Claiborne, Southwestern; Owen Arreola, South Decatur; Lucas Ballard, South Decatur; Rhett Martin, South Decatur; Cameron Toole, Hauser; and Alex Bower, Hauser.
All-conference honors for the girls went to Alison Muck, Southwestern; Lilly Rooks, Southwestern; Raegan Kleine, Morristown; Maggie Lutes, Morristown; Maria Nobbe, South Decatur; Hadlie Ross, Waldron; Callie Swegman, Hauser; Paige Hibberd, South Decatur; Ali Nobbe, South Decatur; Madalyn Hudnall, Waldron; Eva Champigneulle, Morristown; Gracie Laster, Morristown; Kiley Best, South Decatur; Clair Schoettmer, South Decatur; Madisyn Danforth, South Decatur; Zoe Meer, South Decatur; and Emma Wiggins, Morristown.
Edinburgh and Waldron shared the team title for girls tennis. Waldron's Chelsea Platt was the Coach of the Year.
The all-conference team included Bethany Burton, Edinburgh; Nichole Garner, Waldron; Josee Larrison, Waldron; Peyton Bryant, Edinburgh; Megan Bogemann, Waldron; Mackenzie Shaw, Waldron; Charlie Clark, Hauser; Gabby Johns, Hauser; McKinley Correll, Southwestern; and Faith Kelley, Southwestern.
The Lady Jets of Hauser won the conference title for softball. Hauser's Andy Brunner was the Coach of the Year.
All-MHC honors went to Lucie Asher, Hauser; MacKenzie Bieker, Edinburgh; Gracie Crawhorn, Edinburgh; Keesha Crosland, North Decatur; Madalyn Hudnall, Waldron; Paige McDaniel, Hauser; Kyra Meister, Hauser; Kayln Muckerheide, North Decatur; Loryn Pate, South Decatur; Kyah Streeval, Edinburgh; Sara Swain, North Decatur; Hannah Taylor, Hauser; and Kristen Whitney, Morristown.
Hauser also won the team title for baseball. Hauser's Nathan Long was selected as Coach of the Year.
The all-conference team consisted of Matthew Clements, Southwestern; Levi Gollmer, Hauser; Aiden Hartsell, Southwestern; Koby Johnson, Hauser; Jordan Jones, Southwestern; Grant Kessler, Morristown; Reid Messer, North Decatur; Eli Miller, Hauser; Sam Miller, Hauser; Jacob Mirick, North Decatur; Nathan O’Dell, North Decatur; Riley Palmeter, Edinburgh; Devin Pate, South Decatur; Avery Seegers, South Decatur; Evan Wullenweber, South Decatur; and Bryce Yarling, Waldron.
