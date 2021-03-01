Boys basketball all-conference team
(listed alphabetically by last name)
Bryce Bates (Hauser)
Tyler Bowlby (Waldron)
Kyle Crim (Morristown)
Caleb Dewey (Edinburgh)
Aiden Hartsell (Southwestern)
Anick Harstell (Southwestern)
Hunter Johnson (South Decatur)
Sawyer Jones (Morristown)
Travis Jones (Edinburgh)
Lane Lauderbaugh (South Decatur)
Drake Moore (Morristown)
Lance Nobbe (North Decatur)
Coach of the Year
Keith Witty (Edinburgh)
MHC champion
South Decatur Cougars
Honorable mention
Isaac Roberts (Edinburgh)
Jacob Scruggs (South Decatur)
Tyler Sporleder (South Decatur)
Ethan Wendling (Southwestern)
Bryce Yarling (Waldron)
Lauderbaugh led the conference in scoring and rebounding. It was the senior's third all-conference nod.
Cougars teammate Johnson finished second in scoring average. The junior earned his second all-conference selection.
"Those two are so deserving," SD coach Kendall Wildey said. "I'm sure most of the coaches – I didn’t see the votes, but I think those two were pretty much no-brainers for everybody on their ballots."
North Decatur coach PJ Metz said he's proud to see Nobbe make all-conference as a sophomore.
"Lance has put in a lot of work over the past year to put himself in this position," Metz said. "He was a bench player for me as a freshman on the JV last year and started this year as our sixth man. He proved that he belonged to be in the starting five and eventually became one of our go-to players as the season wore on. I will attribute his basketball-first mentality and his commitment to countless hours spent improving his game. I know that he is only going to get better. He is a solid foundational piece that contributes to the bright future of Charger Basketball."
