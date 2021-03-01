Girls basketball all-conference team
(listed alphabetically by last name)
Lana Bell (South Decatur)
Nichole Garner (Waldron)
Haley Gorrell (North Decatur)
Rylee Kleine (Morristown)
Bella Larrison (Waldron)
Annelise Lollar (Edinburgh)
Abby Muck (Southwestern)
Kyleigh Parrott (Hauser)
Trinity Tatlock (Southwestern)
Emma Theobald (Morristown)
Lauryn Thomas (Waldron)
Lexi Wilkins (Southwestern)
Coach of the Year
Anthony Thomas (Waldron)
MHC champion
Waldron Mohawks
Honorable mention
Megan Bogemann (Waldron)
Maggie Correll (Southwestern)
Lily Kerber (Southwestern)
Raegan Kleine (Morristown)
Loryn Pate (South Decatur)
Hannah Taylor (Hauser)
Gorrell was a senior for the Chargers.
Bell was a senior for the Cougars. SD coach Tyler Johnson said she had a great season, averaging 15.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
"Lana tied the single-season rebounding record with 275 rebounds and ended up in the top 10 in the entire state for rebounds per contest," Johnson said. "Outside of athletics, Lana garnered Academic All-State honors as well. As a senior, we will miss her production next season, but we are looking forward to Loryn (Pate) stepping into that leadership role next year."
