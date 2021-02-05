RUSHVILLE — Batesville scored just five total points in the second and third quarters against Lawrenceburg in the girls basketball sectional semifinal at Rushville. The Lady Bulldogs made a run late in the fourth, but could not overcome the Lady Tigers and were eliminated by Lawrenceburg 44-33.
Batesville ends the season 8-15. Lawrenceburg moves to 13-8 heading into Saturday’s sectional championship.
Batesville opened the game with a bucket by Carley Pride and a bucket on the break by Catherine Raab. Lawrenceburg got on the board with a 3-pointer from Holly Knippenberg. Later in the quarter, Batesville pushed the lead to 9-5 on a bucket by Calley Kaiser and free throw from Breanna Wells. Lawrenceburg’s Katie Johnson and Batesville’s Makayla Granger-Young went back-to-back from 3-point range before Lawrenceburg’s Lizzie Redar closed the quarter with a bucket to cut the Batesville lead to 12-10.
Lawrenceburg scored the first three points of the second quarter. Batesville got a triple from Wells to get on the board. Lawrenceburg then scored the next 11 points, capped by two free throws by Kierah Lowe. After a bucket by Batesville’s Kaiser stopped the run, Lawrenceburg’s Cambria Clawson hit three free throws with no time on the clock to close the first half with the Lady Tigers leading 27-17.
Neither offense could do much in the third quarter. Batesville was held scoreless while Lawrenceburg got four points from Johnson to lead 31-17 heading to the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth, Batesville cut the deficit to 10 points on a five straight from Sarah Ripperger, including a 3-pointer. Lawrenceburg pushed the lead to 13 points before three straight misses on the front end of the 1-and-1 bonus. Batesville scored seven straight points, including five from Granger-Young to cut the deficit to 37-31. The Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to six again at 39-33, but the Lady Tigers scored the final five points from the charity stripe to close out the 44-33 victory.
