MILAN - Dedication of the new Indiana State Historical Marker commemorating the “Milan Miracle” is set for Saturday, March 26, across the street from the Milan 54 Hoosiers Museum in Milan’s historic downtown.
The festivities begin at noon. The marker will be unveiled by Patty Marshall, the sole remaining cheerleader from the 1954 squad, and the current Milan High School cheerleaders.
This date coincides with the Indiana High School Boys Basketball State Finals.
Attending the event will be four of the eight surviving members of the 1954 Milan Boys Basketball team including Bobby Plump, Indiana’s Mr. Basketball 1954.
Speakers will be Tom Kohlmeier President of Milan 54, Inc., Casey Pfeiffer Indiana Historical Bureau, Deb Shumate President of the Milan Town Board and Plump.
Following the dedication, there will be a reception in the Milan 54 Hoosiers Museum for all in attendance. Admission to the museum will be free all day.
About the Milan Miracle
On a cold March night at Butler Fieldhouse in 1954, the Indians of tiny Milan High School (enrollment 162) defeated the mighty Muncie Central Bearcats (enrollment 1,662), to win the Indiana Boys Basketball State Championship and secure their place in Hoosier Folklore. The small town’s victory was immortalized in the 1986 film, “Hoosiers,” staring Gene Hackman.
Today the whole family can experience the “Milan Miracle” at the Milan ’54 Hoosiers Museum with dramatic displays and interactive exhibits. The museum contains the largest collection of props and uniforms from the movie “Hoosiers” in the world.
Information provided.
