The Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum has announced that it will honor Roselyn McKittrick by creating an endowed fund in her memory. The announcement came at a reunion held in Milan which commemorated the 65th anniversary of Milan High School’s legendary 1954 state championship. The museum has set a goal of raising $2M for the endowed fund and will seek to reach their goal by 2022. The endowment’s goal will be to provide a permanent funding source to ensure the museum stays in Milan for decades to come and will allow the museum to hire a full-time director.
McKittrick, who passed away in March, was a well-known figure in Milan whose legacy is most tied to her founding of the museum. The museum’s humble beginnings began in a corner of McKittrick’s antique store. McKittrick worked tirelessly to ensure the story of Milan’s epic state championship was preserved and shared with younger generations. Her efforts led to the development of the Milan ‘54 Museum, now located in the fully renovated former bank building on Carr Street. The museum has welcomed visitors from all fifty states and thirty-eight countries.
“Today is a historic day for the Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum. We honor the legacy of Roselyn McKittrick, the founder of the museum and a person who devoted her life’s work to preserving the rich history of the 1954 Milan team. We seek to honor Roselyn through our campaign by establishing a fund that will allow for future generations to relive the Milan story. Especially gratifying is that we make this announcement on the 65th anniversary of the 1954 state championship and with many of the members from that team with us today”, said Tom Kohlmeier, President of the Museum Board.
Dennis McKittrick, Roselyn McKittrick’s son, said, “The McKittrick family is grateful to be included as part of the 1954 basketball family and looks forward to the reunion on June 22. We are extremely honored with the establishment of the Roselyn McKittrick Endowment Fund to benefit the Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum. This is a wonderful way to honor our mother and will serve as a tremendous testament to her legacy and rich history with the museum”.
“Roselyn McKittrick is the person who extended the history of the Milan Miracle. Her founding of the museum to honor the 1954 championship has led to people from all 50 states and more than 30 countries to visit our little town of Milan, Indiana. With her passing, we truly lost a Milan Indian who was not even in Milan when we won the state championship. It is proper and fitting that an endowment memorializing Roselyn McKittrick be established and will forever recognize her many, many contributions both to the town of Milan and to our team’s history”, stated Bobby Plump, a member of the Milan team who hit the game winning shot in the 1954 state title game.
Mitch Daniels, President of Purdue University and a long-time supporter of the museum, said, “The Milan story is not just an indelible part of Indiana basketball history but of our state’s very identity. It’s imperative that we pull together to honor and extend Roselyn McKittrick’s work, and to pass this defining Hoosier story down to future generations.”
Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation for the 65th reunion and stated, “for the last 65 years Hoosiers have learned valuable lessons about overcoming adversity thanks to the incredible example of this team.”
Museum board member, Graham Honaker, announced the establishment of the fund at the celebration on Saturday and remarked, “this is the perfect way to honor Rosleyn McKittrick for her years of service to Milan. Her dream was that the museum long outlive her and the creation of this endowment will allow the museum to operate in Milan for many years to come.” Over the next three years, an active campaign will seek to raise $2M through a series of events, promotions, a campaign website, and via social media.”
Those wishing to make a gift, multi-year pledge, or planned gift to the Roselyn McKittrick Endowment can do so by going to the museum’s website at https://milan54.org/ or can call Tom Kohlmeier 317-409-5203.
