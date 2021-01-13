RUSHVILLE — A big offensive first half led by the sharp shooting of senior Jaeda Miller led the Lady Lions past visiting Shelbyville 63-42 on Tuesday. Rushville moves to 12-6 on the year and travels to Pendleton Heights (9-6) Saturday. Shelbyville falls to 5-12 on the season.
Briley Munchel hit a jumper for the Lady Lions to open the scoring. After Shelbyville’s Jaidyn Tackett hit a pair of free throws, Miller took over. She connected on three straight 3-pointers and hit a runner on the right baseline to give the Lady Lions a 13-2 advantage. Shelbyville responded with a bucket by Megan Eads and a 3-pointer from Tackett to cut the deficit to six. Belle Gossett scored in the lane and Munchel capped the first quarter with a pair from the charity stripe to put the Lady Lions in front 17-9 after one quarter.
A rebound bucket by Kylee Edwards started the second quarter. Rushville did not score until under the five minute mark when Munchel connected from long distance. Following a bucket by Edwards for Shelbyville, Rushville got four straight from Olivia Yager to push the lead to 11 points.The Lady Golden Bears scored the next five points before Miller hit back-to-back 3-pointers (17 points in first half) and Yager had a put back to close the first half with Rushville leading 32-18.
Shelbyville scored the first four points of the third quarter. Rushville got on the board with a 3-pointer from Annika Marlow. After a free throw by Eads, Marlow hit another bomb to make it 38-23. The teams traded scores through the next three minutes of action. A rebound bucket by Sophia Dora and bucket by Yager had Rushville on top by 19 points. Shelbyville’s Madison Phares scored to close the third quarter with the Lady Golden Bears trailing 49-32.
Shelbyville cut the deficit to 15 points on free throws by Edwards and a bucket by Ava Wilson. Rushville halted any Shelbyville momentum with a 3-pointer from Dora, a drive from Munchel and a bucket by Josie Fields. Dora scored the final three points of the 63-42 victory.
Miller led all scorers with 19 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Yager tallied 14 points, a team-high eight rebounds and three assists. Dora had 11 points and five rebounds. Munchel finished with nine points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Marlow added six points and seven assists. Gossett and Fields both scored two points.
In the junior varsity game, Shelbyville fought back to within three and had a chance to go for the tie, but Rushville’s defense held off the Lady Golden Bears for the 33-30 victory.
Josie Ballenger led the Lady Lions with 10 points. Haley Rode finished with eight followed by Cassidy Tellas seven, Kylee Herbert three, Olivia Smith three and Ericka Kuhn two. Ballenger and Smith both finished with six rebounds. Tellas had three steals. Tush and Tellas both had two assists.
