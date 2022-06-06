EVANSVILLE - North Decatur's baseball team made the long trek to Bosse Field in Evansville for the IHSAA regional Saturday.
Linton-Stockton's Luke McDonald stymied the Chargers' offense through seven innings, allowing just one hit in the Miners' 4-0 victory.
The Miners jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lead-off hitter Jaydan Miller doubled on the first pitch of the game. Nathan Frady followed with a bunt single.
North's Jake Mirick got the next two batters on a strike out and a ground out. After a hit by pitch loaded the bases, McDonald helped his own cause with a 2-run single to center field.
The Chargers were retired in order in the bottom of the first.
Mirick settled in and allowed just one hit over the next two innings. Xander Jones had a 1-out hit in the bottom of the second, but the Chargers were unable to move him around.
North continued to battle in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Brayden Hancock reached on an error. Nate O'Dell followed with a fielder's choice to put runners on first and second with one out. A fly out to left field and strike out ended the threat for North.
After three complete, Linton-Stockton led 2-0.
The Miners added two insurance runs in the top of the fourth inning. McDonald started things with another single to center field. Japheth House reached on an error and Ethan Hall reached on a fielder's choice. Jamison Fields drove in the third run of the game with a sacrifice fly. After Miller was hit by a pitch, House scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
North's Ty Litmer reached first on a 2-out error, but was stranded there. Linton-Stockton had two hits in the fifth inning and two in the sixth inning.
North's Mirick was hit by a pitch in the sixth for the Chargers' lone base runner in the frame. In the seventh, House had a 2-out hit for the Miners, but North did not give up a run. In their final at bat, North's Litmer reached on an error that put him on second. After a strike out, Litmer advanced to third on a fielder's choice.
McDonald closed out the win with a strikeout. McDonald allowed just one hit and one hit by pitch while striking out 10 in seven innings.
North's Mirick pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing fur runs on 10 hits and two hit batters while striking out six. Hancock got the final out for the Chargers, a strike out to end the seventh inning.
North finished the season at 14-11.
Linton-Stockton (15-9-1) returned Saturday night and defeated No. 8 Forest Park 5-4 to advance to the semistate at Mooresville. The Miners face No. 7 Centerville (20-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
