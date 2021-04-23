GREENSBURG - North Decatur broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the home-half of the sixth inning and went on to the 5-2 victory over Edinburgh.
Jacob Mirick pitched all seven innings for the Chargers. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out 14.
North’s defense was solid behind Mirich, committing just one error.
Offensively, North scored one run in the first, one in the second and three in the sixth. Mirick also did damage at the plate. He had a pair of hits (single and triple), scored one run and drove in two runs with his triple.
Trent Gauck added two hits in four at bats.
Ty Litmer went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Noah Howell added a double and two runs scored.
