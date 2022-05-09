Jacob Mirick's walk-off 2-run single capped a seventh inning rally by North Decatur in the Chargers' 9-8 victory over Switzerland County Saturday.
Mirick had four hits and five RBIs for the Chargers on the day. He singled in the first inning, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth and had the clutch single in the seventh.
The Pacers took a 2-1 lead after one inning. North plated three runs in the bottom of the second to lead 4-2 after two complete innings.
Switzerland County tied the game in the top of the sixth with two runs. The Chargers regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning to lead by one run.
In the seventh, the Pacers scored four runs to grab an 8-5 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh. North's four runs in the home-half sealed the come-from-behind victory.
Ty Litmer pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Chargers, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four. Brayden Hancock pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out two.
Offensively for the Chargers, Reid Messer, Tyler Field, Litmer and James Evans all had two singles. Nate O'Dell, Nolan Burkhart and Zander Jones each singled for North.
Messer, O'Dell, Litmer and Hancock all finished with an RBI in the win.
Kaleb Koons took the loss on the hill for the Pacers. He surrendered five runs on six hits over 1 1/3 innings.
Bryce Turner started for the Pacers on the mound. Turner allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings while striking out eight. Turner also went 3-for-4 at the plate.
