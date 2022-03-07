GREENSBURG – The Greensburg eighth-grade Lady Pirates finished their regular season with a 50-20 win over a South Dearborn team that really challenged them a year ago.
With the win over the Lady Knights, the Lady Pirates finished the regular season 19-0 and went to the four-team tournament Saturday at Rushville.
The Lady Pirates had set a goal before the season to go undefeated and had just the two tournament games in front of them to complete the journey.
According to head coach Nathan Harmon, the team is “fun to watch, fast, move the ball well and defend with a level of intensity that teams have been unable to handle so far this year.”
The Lady Pirates knocked off Shelbyville and Greenfield-Central to win the Rushville Invitational title and complete the year 21-0. Mission accomplished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.