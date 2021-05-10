BATESVILLE – Of the nearly 60 high school golfers who teed it up Saturday in the Batesville Invitational, only two managed to break 80.
Recent rains made Hillcrest Country Club play longer than normal. The players were stacked up, with waits between shots a common occurrence, leading to rounds that took well over five hours to complete.
Greensburg placed fourth out of 12 teams. Oldenburg Academy took fifth, while the host Bulldogs finished eighth.
“It was kind of just an off day for us from start to finish,” GCHS coach Bryce Mize said. “We didn't necessarily play poorly – we just made enough mistakes to really raise our scores.”
Ben Bausback shot an 83 on the par 70 layout. It was good enough to tie for the fifth-best score.
Sam McWilliams of Mount Vernon shot a 76 to earn medalist honors by three shots.
New Palestine won the event with a 334. Madison (340), Mount Vernon (357), Greensburg (362) and Oldenburg Academy (374) rounded out the top five.
Other scores that counted for the Pirates were Abe Tebbe 90, Parker Phillips 92 and Hunter Springmeyer 97.
Jonathan Flinn also competed for GCHS, who was missing senior Devin Winkler.
Batesville shot a 396.
Dean Campbell led the Dogs with an 89. Jackson Wanstrath and Jack Abplanalp both shot 100. Logan Fletcher (107) and Austin Pohlman (108) rounded out the top five.
Brett Wagner led OA with an 86. Also competing for the Twisters were Drew Wagner (88), Jon Greishop (93) and Jack Seaver (107).
Greensburg will tee it up again Thursday at Hillcrest against OA and Franklin County, with Batesville also possibly competing.
It will be the final tune-up before the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference tournament. Connersville is hosting the event Saturday at Willowbrook Country Club.
“Hopefully we can use the practice time we have this week to correct those mistakes and be in good shape for conference on Saturday,” Mize said.
