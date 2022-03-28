BLOOMINGTON – Members of the Greensburg track team competed in the indoor state track meet Saturday at the Hoosier State Relays at the Gladstein Fieldhouse at Indiana University.
Greensburg senior Elizabeth Mitchell finished as state runner-up in the 60 meter hurdles. She set a new personal best time of 9.05 in the final. Defending state champion Rachel Mehringer won the event in 8.09.
Mitchell also placed fifth overall in the long jump with a distance of 16-5.25.
Greensburg sophomore Emarie Jackson took fourth in the shot put with a distance of 37-5.75.
Greensburg senior Luke Scheumann finished 15th in the shot put with a distance of 45-7.25. Sophomore Tyler Biddinger finished 21st with a distance of 43-9.
Greensburg senior Mathew Stewart also competed in the pole vault.
